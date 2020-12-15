Lee County now averaging 74 new COVID-19 cases per day

The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks continued to climb in Lee County over the weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 275 new virus cases in Lee County from Friday to Monday, 76 of which were reported on Monday. There were 5,293 confirmed cases and 3,564 probable cases in Lee County on Tuesday. The combined total was 8,857 COVID-19 cases.
Lee County is now averaging about 74 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 44 new cases per day two weeks ago.
ADPH also reported 63 new virus cases in Chambers County, 25 in Macon County, 48 in Russell County and 54 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Monday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,210 confirmed, 830 probable, 2,040 combined
- Macon County – 731 confirmed, 124 probable, 855 combined
- Russell County – 2,114 confirmed, 380 probable, 2,494 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,498 confirmed, 587 probable, 2,085 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 16
- Macon County — 7
- Russell County — 17
- Tallapoosa County — 16
ADPH reported 4,735 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 2,241 confirmed cases and 1,397 probable cases. There were 247,003 confirmed cases and 54,530 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 301,533 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
There were 3,642 confirmed deaths and 482 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.
Of the 3,642 reported deaths in Alabama, 45 are from Chambers County, 54 from Lee County, 19 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 91 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 482 probable deaths, 12 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, five from Macon County, two from Russell County and two from Tallapoosa County.
The five stories that show the impact of COVID-19 in Lee County
COVID-19 changed our lives in 2020. Here's some of the biggest, most impactful stories from the time the virus hit Lee County
An employee at East Alabama Medical Center is the first confirmed coronavirus, or COVID-19, case in Lee County, the hospital announced.
“We haven’t seen this abundance at one time,” she said. “This weekend I would say we probably intubated the most patients I’ve ever intubated …
An Opelika nursing home is being hit hard by COVID-19 with residents dying amid the outbreak and more than 50 residents testing positive for t…
An Auburn biotech manufacturer and its local workers are central combatants in America’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
East Alabama Medical Center is expecting a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the coming weeks, as the number of new virus cases locally con…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.