Lee County now averaging 74 new COVID-19 cases per day

The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks continued to climb in Lee County over the weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 275 new virus cases in Lee County from Friday to Monday, 76 of which were reported on Monday. There were 5,293 confirmed cases and 3,564 probable cases in Lee County on Tuesday. The combined total was 8,857 COVID-19 cases.

Lee County is now averaging about 74 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 44 new cases per day two weeks ago.

ADPH also reported 63 new virus cases in Chambers County, 25 in Macon County, 48 in Russell County and 54 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Monday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

Chambers County – 1,210 confirmed, 830 probable, 2,040 combined

Macon County – 731 confirmed, 124 probable, 855 combined

Russell County – 2,114 confirmed, 380 probable, 2,494 combined

Tallapoosa County – 1,498 confirmed, 587 probable, 2,085 combined

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days: