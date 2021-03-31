 Skip to main content
Lee County, other east Alabama counties under severe thunderstorm watch
Lee County, other east Alabama counties under severe thunderstorm watch

Much of central Alabama, including Lee County, is under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday in advance of strong storms expected in the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the watch at about 11:21 a.m. Wednesday. The watch remains in place until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties are all included in the watch.

The severe storms Wednesday have the following threats:

  • A couple of tornadoes possible
  • Isolated hail up to ping pong size possible
  • Scattered gusts up to 70 mph likely

The seasonal weather roller coaster from warm back to cold continues to bring extreme weather from the storm ravaged Southeast through New England . CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

East Alabama counties have a slight risk of severe weather possible Wednesday. The NWS believes the severe weather will take place between noon and 4 p.m. in Chambers and Tallapoosa counties. The severe weather is expected to take place between 2 and 7 p.m. in Lee, Macon and Russell counties.

