Lee County, other east Alabama counties under severe thunderstorm watch

Much of central Alabama, including Lee County, is under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday in advance of strong storms expected in the area.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the watch at about 11:21 a.m. Wednesday. The watch remains in place until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties are all included in the watch.
The severe storms Wednesday have the following threats:
- A couple of tornadoes possible
- Isolated hail up to ping pong size possible
- Scattered gusts up to 70 mph likely
East Alabama counties have a slight risk of severe weather possible Wednesday. The NWS believes the severe weather will take place between noon and 4 p.m. in Chambers and Tallapoosa counties. The severe weather is expected to take place between 2 and 7 p.m. in Lee, Macon and Russell counties.