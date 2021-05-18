Lee County pediatric clinic to offer COVID shots starting Friday

The Pediatric Clinic will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday to all kids ages 12 and up.

The Pfizer two-dose vaccines will be administered at the practice’s old office, 760 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn in the Glendean Shopping Center. The plan is to run four days a week at the outset.

The vaccinations are open to everyone, whether or not they are Pediatric Clinic patients or not.

“We’re not trying to take any other doctor’s business, but if somebody needs a place to get a shot we’re happy to help,” explained Jerry Haynes, who manages the clinic.

Haynes said the clinic is working with the state and East Alabama Medical Center on the program. EAMC is able to safely store the Pfizer vaccines because it has a special cold freezer; however, most doctors’ offices don’t have freezers cold enough to store the Pfizer vaccine.

The storage issue is keeping many local doctors’ offices from doing vaccinations so far, but he expects that to change when Moderna’s vaccine – which can be stored at higher temperatures – is cleared for people 12 and up.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Haynes praised EAMC for its help with the new vaccination clinic, as well as the central role it has played in the local response to COVID-19.