Lee County planners want to hear from citizens about zoning, land use

Members of Lee County's new planning body want to hear what citizens expect of them.

Planning Commission member Danielle Fitch told the Opelika-Auburn News that the public is invited to Wednesday's 5:30 p.m. at the Lee County Meeting Center, across from the county courthouse in Opelika.

"We want to get some input from the public as to what they want regarding zoning in their area," said Fitch.

The commission was formed recently by Lee County commissioners, partly in response to citizens in Beat 13 near Beulah who want to stop CreekWood Resources from opening a quarry there.

The purpose of the new body is to look at land use issues and make recommendations to county commissioners to approve or disapprove.

There are no parts of unincorporated Lee County thus far that are legally subject to zoning. Voters in each unincorporated beat, or voting precinct, must agree to be subject to Lee County's Master Plan and any zoning rules.