The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a Rape Aggression Defense class in July to teach women self-defense tactics and techniques.

R.A.D. is a comprehensive, women-only course that teaches participants about awareness, prevention, risk reduction, risk avoidance and hands-on defense training.

Lt. Jessica Daley, one of the instructors for the course, said the women will also learn safety tips for around their home, when they’re driving, when they’re traveling as well as scams to be aware of.

The free class will be held at the Meeting Center in downtown Opelika July 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This twelve-hour course requires participants to attend all sessions to participate in the final simulation for safety reasons, the LCSO release said.

The class is open to any woman age 13 or older. Daley said they’ve had students that were 80 years old take the class before.

Daley has taught this self-defense class for about 16 years. She said she continues to teach it and help other women because of the difference she’s seen it make in their lives.

“It gives them more confidence to go out and about, even just to the grocery store or to drop the kids off at school,” Daley said. “It’s really about empowering them and letting them know that they are capable and they’re strong and that they can, if something were to happen, then they are very capable of defending themselves.”

LCSO will have about a dozen instructors to teach the course and will also bring in a few others from Auburn University Public Safety, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and someone from the Lee County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s representative will discuss state laws, how to report different situations, what the court process is like and more.

The physical aspect of the course participants will learn different strikes and how to break different holds.

“I keep doing it because to watch their confidence from night one to where they’re very shy and very timid and not really sure of themselves and then by night four of the course they’re ready to come back for another round of it,” Daley said. “They want more instruction. They love what they’ve been taught. It’s super easy. We have a lot of fun, and they’re 100% more confident by the time they leave.”

To register for the free self-defense course, visit the Lee County Sheriff’s Office website. Registration will be open until the class fills up. Daley said the classroom can hold about 40 students.

“Even if you’ve taken the class, come back and get a refresher,” Daley said. “We’ve added a lot of new things to our course.”

To ask questions about the course reach out to Lt. Daley at jdaley@leecountysheriff.org or Deputy Greg Sumner at gsumner@leecountysheriff.org.