Lee County roadways may be impacted by winter weather conditions

The National Weather Service at Birmingham release this graphic on Monday showing the winter weather threat of central Alabama.
National Weather Service
Keep an eye on Lee County’s roadways for the next 24 hours, the National Weather Service says.
Significant ice is expected to lead to hazardous travel conditions across Alabama on Monday into Tuesday, but Lee County’s road conditions are still developing, the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service confirmed Monday Morning.
As of Monday morning, the Birmingham office said in a phone call they are “primarily interested” if there will be remaining water on Lee County’s roadways once the area’s temperatures drop below freezing tonight and tomorrow morning.
If the wind is strong enough to clear the roadways before the freezing temperatures get in, there should be “little impact,” the Birmingham office said. Impact factors include how the roads are treated and how much wind blows out the remaining water, the Birmingham office noted.
The National Weather Service expects freezing temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning to be at “just below freezing, around 20 to 29 degrees,” the Birmingham office confirmed Monday morning.
The National Weather Service continues to monitor the forecast. For more information, follow the National Weather Service Birmingham office on Facebook and Twitter at NWSBirmingham.
Cars drive by Michael Given as he stands at an intersection asking for money during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Given said he is a restaurant worker who was laid off during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
A woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Aidin Weber, 18, of Clarkston, Wash., leaps over his younger brother, David, 13, as he sleds down a hill at Sunset Park in Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune via AP)
Pete Caster
A man walks along a snowy path Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, as temperatures hovered close to zero degrees Fahrenheit at Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee, Kan. Temperatures were expected to fall to as low as -17 degrees by Monday as a winter storm moves through the area. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The area is under winter weather and wind chill advisories. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
Andrew Forslund, 10, loses control of his sled as he catches air on a ramp at Wright Park as snow falls in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region. (Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune via AP)
Joshua Bessex
A pair of bulls roam a field as they graze with the rest of their herd Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
Snow blanketed southeast Portland, Ore., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. A winter storm has covered the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)
Mark Graves
Icicles hang from a building Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in North Kansas City, Mo. A cold streak continues across the region with temperatures expected to drop to -13 degrees Fahrenheit by by Monday.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Ice clings to the spines of a prickly pear cactus Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
People walk along the Thea Foss Waterway as snow begins to fall in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region. (Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune via AP)
Joshua Bessex
Angela Moran, 12, hikes up the hill after a sledding run in the snow at Lions Park in Bremerton, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region. (Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP)
Meegan M. Reid
Motorists navigate snow covered roads on MLK Jr. Blvd in Tulsa as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)
John Clanton
A stop sign has been encased in a shell of ice in north Tulsa as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)
John Clanton
Balloons lie near the shore of Lake Michigan with the Chicago skyline in the background during a cold winter's day, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
The mass vaccination clinic put on by Medical Center Hospital and the City of Odessa at Ratliff Stadium is seen covered in snow and ice Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Subfreezing temperatures are expected in all of Texas, according to the National Weather Service, and snowfall totals of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) are forecast in the Dallas area. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) could fall in the Houston area. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Eli Hartman
A pedestrian walks near a snow-covered staircase, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. Winter weather was expected to continue through the weekend in the region.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
A person runs in the snow, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. Winter weather was expected to continue through the weekend in the region.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
The statue of former Washington NCAA college football coach Jim Owens wears a coating of snow, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Seattle. Winter weather was expected to continue through the weekend in the region.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
A pedestrian bundled up against a single-digit daytime high temperature as a cold front fueled by the Arctic vortex grips the region moves past a mural on a building Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters predict that night time temperatures will remain below 0 degrees before a gradual warming trend starts Monday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Cars drive along Interstate 705 as snow falls in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region. (Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune via AP)
Joshua Bessex
Kyle Crabill, 6, and Daren Crabill sled down a hill in the snow at Wright Park in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region. (Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune via AP)
Joshua Bessex
John Kramer walks down 42nd Avenue South in Columbia City as heavy snow blankets the Seattle area Saturday Feb. 13, 2021. A winter storm has blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel. A winter storm has blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP)
Bettina Hansen
Miguel Salazar walks home after a grocery run on foot to the Red Apple in Beacon Hill as heavy snow blankets the Seattle area Saturday Feb. 13, 2021. A winter storm has blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP)
Bettina Hansen
A bird picks seeds out of the snow in a feeder tray, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. Some areas of the Puget Sound area got more than a foot of snow Saturday, and winter weather is expected throughout the Seattle region through the weekend. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Horses pull a farm implement through a snow-covered field, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Salisbury, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Two people play in the snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Drivers make their way along a road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
A man walks at Oakwood Beach next to Lake Michigan in Chicago on cold winter's day Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A man jogs on the Lakefront Trail in Chicago on a cold winter's day, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
People walk on a street in downtown Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, on a cold winter's day. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
People are bundled up while walking in downtown Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, on a cold winter's day. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A couple walk on the street in downtown Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A man takes photos of the Cloud Gate sculpture at Millennium Park in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A line of more than 200 people formed outside at the George R. Brown Convention Center, in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, which city officials opened as an emergency shelter for the area homeless, who needed to get out of the freezing temperatures. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Karen Warren
Snow is shown along Main Street near the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Yffy Yassifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
Yffy Yossifor
A runner makes their way along a path next to the Charles River, behind, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Boston. Temperatures reached the mid-30s in many locations in eastern Massachusetts Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
A resident of Tulsa takes precautions against an icy windshield as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)
John Clanton
A City of Tulsa now plow clears Harvard Ave. near 16th street in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)
John Clanton
Bradley Scott, an employee of American Parking cleans snow off of sidewalks outside a lot at 4th and Boulder in Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 as a winter storm moves in to north east Oklahoma. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)
John Clanton
Logan Terry, 7, gets a push down the hill from his father Mark as he and his mother Dana head down the hill on tubes in the snow at Lions Park in Bremerton, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. A winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and disrupting travel across the region. (Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP)
Meegan M. Reid
