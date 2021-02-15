 Skip to main content
Lee County roadways may be impacted by winter weather conditions
Lee County roadways may be impacted by winter weather conditions

The National Weather Service at Birmingham release this graphic on Monday showing the winter weather threat of central Alabama. 

 National Weather Service

Keep an eye on Lee County’s roadways for the next 24 hours, the National Weather Service says.

Significant ice is expected to lead to hazardous travel conditions across Alabama on Monday into Tuesday, but Lee County’s road conditions are still developing, the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service confirmed Monday Morning.

The National Weather Service at Birmingham release this graphic on Monday showing the winter weather threat of central Alabama. 

As of Monday morning, the Birmingham office said in a phone call they are “primarily interested” if there will be remaining water on Lee County’s roadways once the area’s temperatures drop below freezing tonight and tomorrow morning.

If the wind is strong enough to clear the roadways before the freezing temperatures get in, there should be “little impact,” the Birmingham office said. Impact factors include how the roads are treated and how much wind blows out the remaining water, the Birmingham office noted.

The National Weather Service expects freezing temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning to be at “just below freezing, around 20 to 29 degrees,” the Birmingham office confirmed Monday morning.

The National Weather Service continues to monitor the forecast. For more information, follow the National Weather Service Birmingham office on Facebook and Twitter at NWSBirmingham.

