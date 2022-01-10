 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee County Schools revise guidelines for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine
Lee County Schools revise guidelines for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine

  Updated
The Lee County Board of Education building.

 O-A News file photo

Lee County schools decided Monday to revise its guidelines for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine.

Starting this week, if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID, they will only be required to quarantine at home for five days.

After that time period, Lee County Schools said the individual may return to school, but they “must wear a well-fitting face mask for days 6-10.”

With that exception, masks are still optional in Lee County Schools, except on school transportation.

The district announced on its website Monday evening that if the individual recovering from COVID refuses to wear the mask for five days after their initial quarantine, they will have to quarantine at home for the full 10 days.

If a student or staff member comes to school and ends up testing positive for COVID, the district will send the individual home and will notify the class.

Individuals who had close contact exposure will not be required to quarantine, but may do so if they choose.

If a family member tests positive for COVID, the district said everyone in the home will be required to quarantine for five days regardless of symptoms or vaccination status.

After five days, individuals may choose to return to school and wear a mask for five days or stay in quarantine for five more days.

If an individual develops symptoms while in quarantine due to exposure, they will need to be tested and their five days of quarantine will start over from the day they developed symptoms.

The district reported on its website that “the only time a person living in the same house will not be required to quarantine is if they have had and recovered from COVID in the last 90 days (3 months),” but the individual should still monitor for symptoms.

For additional information about quarantine guidelines for K-12 schools, go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-contact-tracing/about-quarantine.html.

