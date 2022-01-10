Lee County Schools revise guidelines for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine

Lee County schools decided Monday to revise its guidelines for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine.

Starting this week, if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID, they will only be required to quarantine at home for five days.

After that time period, Lee County Schools said the individual may return to school, but they “must wear a well-fitting face mask for days 6-10.”

With that exception, masks are still optional in Lee County Schools, except on school transportation.

The district announced on its website Monday evening that if the individual recovering from COVID refuses to wear the mask for five days after their initial quarantine, they will have to quarantine at home for the full 10 days.

If a student or staff member comes to school and ends up testing positive for COVID, the district will send the individual home and will notify the class.

Individuals who had close contact exposure will not be required to quarantine, but may do so if they choose.