Lee County sees another rise in new COVID-19 cases

Lee County saw another big jump in its new COVID-19 cases as it surpassed 3,000 confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The department confirmed 68 new virus cases in the county on Tuesday, the highest since 80 new cases were confirmed on Aug. 17. There were 3,006 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lee County as of Wednesday night, according to ADPH.
Tuesday’s new case count comes after nine new cases were confirmed Sunday and 18 on Monday. The county is now averaging about 23 new virus cases per day during the past two weeks, an increase of five since Monday’s average of 18.
There were 112,126 confirmed cases and 1,965 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Wednesday night.
East Alabama Medical Center had 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, five of which were on ventilators, according to hospital data.
Auburn City Council
The Auburn City Council will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss possible next steps to better contain the local rise in COVID-19 cases.
Police have ticketed downtown bars for allowing patrons to flout the state's mask and social distancing orders, and city officials have worked closely with Auburn University in recent weeks to address the lack of student compliance off-campus with said orders.
That work, thus far, hasn't yielded much in the way of improvement, and city officials expressed private irritation with students and bars alike.
Opelika City Schools
Opelika City Schools confirms that symptomatic students and those in close contact to symptomatic students were sent home from school on Tuesday, the school system said in a statement to the Opelika-Auburn News.
Close contact means individuals in contact with symptomatic individuals within 6 feet for 15 minutes. The school system is not releasing a daily count of positive COVID-19 cases or number of students/teachers in quarantine.
“By publicizing the number of students or naming the school, the identity of students or teachers could be determined,” the statement reads. “If a positive test result occurs, the members of the classroom in that particular school will be notified by the principal. Confidentiality and privacy must be maintained for our students and teachers.”
EAMC update
EAMC released a new graph Wednesday showing the COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator use at the hospital that shows the totality of the pandemic in the community so far. The graph begins at March 16.
“It now clearly shows the two distinct peaks we have had for hospitalizations,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “It also shows the slower, more manageable period of time from early May to early July when we didn’t exceed 30 COVID-19 inpatients, and ventilator use dropped to five or less.”
The new graph does not show the number of pending COVID-19 because of better testing capabilities as the pandemic has gone on.
“We now are able to run most tests through our in-house lab and have results in less than 24 hours, often much faster,” Atkinson said. “As a result, the ‘pending’ line on the graph has basically been identical to the ‘positive’ and so we decided it was no longer needed.”
The numbers on the graph are reflective of hospitalized patients with a confirmed positive result, Atkinson added.
EAMC officials are asking Auburn University students to use the Auburn University Medical Clinic (AUMC) for testing after seeing a higher volume of calls from student seeking to be tested for COVID-19 so the hospital’s testing site can be reserved for the non-student population in Lee and surrounding counties.
Call volume at AUMC is extremely high and EAMC requests patients when calling about COVID-19 testing.
Local case numbers
There were 862 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 380 in Macon County, 1,503 in Russell County and 910 in Tallapoosa County as of Wednesday evening, according to ADPH.
The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 9
- Tallapoosa County — 3
Of the 1,965 reported deaths in Alabama, 38 are from Chambers County, 48 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 79 from Tallapoosa County.
