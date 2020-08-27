Lee County sees another rise in new COVID-19 cases

That work, thus far, hasn't yielded much in the way of improvement, and city officials expressed private irritation with students and bars alike.

Opelika City Schools

Opelika City Schools confirms that symptomatic students and those in close contact to symptomatic students were sent home from school on Tuesday, the school system said in a statement to the Opelika-Auburn News.

Close contact means individuals in contact with symptomatic individuals within 6 feet for 15 minutes. The school system is not releasing a daily count of positive COVID-19 cases or number of students/teachers in quarantine.

“By publicizing the number of students or naming the school, the identity of students or teachers could be determined,” the statement reads. “If a positive test result occurs, the members of the classroom in that particular school will be notified by the principal. Confidentiality and privacy must be maintained for our students and teachers.”

EAMC update

EAMC released a new graph Wednesday showing the COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator use at the hospital that shows the totality of the pandemic in the community so far. The graph begins at March 16.