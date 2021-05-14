Lee County sees big one-day jump in COVID-19 cases, likely due to case backlog

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,918 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, running the statewide total up to 537,813 since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
That number was inflated by ADPH, which reported adding a backlog of 2,962 cases dating back to September 2020 from an undisclosed facility. Friday was the second day in a row that the department reported such a backlog.
Lee County reported 54 new cases Friday, a big jump over the last several reported daily numbers. ADPH did not state if that number was included in the aforementioned backlog. John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Medical Center, told the Opelika-Auburn News that the hospital is not aware of any sudden COVID-19 spike locally.
Other counties
Russell County had 11 new cases. Tallapoosa County had one new case. Chambers County reported three new cases and Macon County reported eight new cases, all according to Bamatracker.com.
The overall numbers in east Alabama, as of Friday afternoon, were:
Chambers County – 1,779 confirmed, 1,802 probable, 3,581 combined
Lee County – 8,909 confirmed, 7,037 probable, 15,946 combined
Macon County – 1,263 confirmed, 344 probable, 1,607 combined
Russell County – 3,286 confirmed, 1,154 probable, 4,443 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,865 confirmed, 1,175 probable, 4,040 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 26, 2
Lee County — 119, 1
Macon County — 23, 0
Russell County — 46, 0
Tallapoosa County — 47, 0
As of Friday, there have been 11,024 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 171 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 152 from Tallapoosa County.
EAMC clinic hours
Citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama There are 300 time slots per day at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.
The Community Vaccine Clinic needs volunteers. It will shift to afternoon hours on May 24, with a new schedule of 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.
Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall, through May 20. Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.