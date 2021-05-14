Lee County sees big one-day jump in COVID-19 cases, likely due to case backlog

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,918 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, running the statewide total up to 537,813 since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

That number was inflated by ADPH, which reported adding a backlog of 2,962 cases dating back to September 2020 from an undisclosed facility. Friday was the second day in a row that the department reported such a backlog.

Lee County reported 54 new cases Friday, a big jump over the last several reported daily numbers. ADPH did not state if that number was included in the aforementioned backlog. John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Medical Center, told the Opelika-Auburn News that the hospital is not aware of any sudden COVID-19 spike locally.

Other counties

Russell County had 11 new cases. Tallapoosa County had one new case. Chambers County reported three new cases and Macon County reported eight new cases, all according to Bamatracker.com.

The overall numbers in east Alabama, as of Friday afternoon, were:

Chambers County – 1,779 confirmed, 1,802 probable, 3,581 combined

Lee County – 8,909 confirmed, 7,037 probable, 15,946 combined