Lee County sees COVID-19 death roll rise, more than 200 new cases reported for second straight day

The COVID-19 situation in Lee County took another bad turn on Thursday with the county’s death toll rising and more than 200 new cases reported for the second straight day.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths and reported a probable virus death in Lee County on Wednesday. The county’s death toll now stands at 59 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 20 probable virus deaths.

ADPH reported 218 new virus cases in Lee County on Wednesday, nearly 20 higher than Tuesday’s reported case total of 201, according to ADPH data.

There were 6,493 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,686 probable cases in Lee County on Wednesday since the pandemic began in March. The combined case total was 11,179.

Lee County saw its average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks eclipse 100. The county is averaging about 105 new COVID-19 cases per day. The county was averaging 91 new cases at the beginning of the week.

ADPH also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 10 in Macon County, 46 in Russell County and 22 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases: