Lee County sees second straight day of significant rise in COVID-19 death toll

The COVID-19 death toll significantly rose in Lee County for the second straight day on Wednesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed six new COVID-19 deaths and four probable COVID-19 deaths in Lee County on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there have been 69 confirmed deaths and 28 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
ADPH added eight COVID-19 deaths to Lee County’s death toll on Tuesday. The department has reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths in the county in a 48-hour span.
There have been 4,862 confirmed deaths and 898 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,862 reported deaths in Alabama, 52 are from Chambers County, 28 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 101 in Tallapoosa County. Of the 898 probable deaths, 14 are from Chambers County, seven from Macon, four from Russell County and six in Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 194 in Lee County, 16 in Macon County, 52 in Russell County and 17 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,450 confirmed, 1,284 probable, 2,734 combined
- Lee County – 6,880 confirmed, 5,103 probable, 11,983 combined
- Macon County – 914 confirmed, 205 probable, 1,119 combined
- Russell County – 2,516 confirmed, 633 probable, 3,149 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,792 confirmed, 806 probable, 2,598 combined
Lee County is averaging about 132 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 31
- Macon County — 10
- Russell County — 29
- Tallapoosa County — 20
ADPH reported 3,147 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 2,052 confirmed cases and 1,095 probable cases. There were 327,128 confirmed cases and 83,867 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 410,995 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.