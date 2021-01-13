Lee County sees second straight day of significant rise in COVID-19 death toll

The COVID-19 death toll significantly rose in Lee County for the second straight day on Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed six new COVID-19 deaths and four probable COVID-19 deaths in Lee County on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there have been 69 confirmed deaths and 28 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

ADPH added eight COVID-19 deaths to Lee County’s death toll on Tuesday. The department has reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths in the county in a 48-hour span.

There have been 4,862 confirmed deaths and 898 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 4,862 reported deaths in Alabama, 52 are from Chambers County, 28 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 101 in Tallapoosa County. Of the 898 probable deaths, 14 are from Chambers County, seven from Macon, four from Russell County and six in Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 194 in Lee County, 16 in Macon County, 52 in Russell County and 17 in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases: