Lee County sees two days of 10-plus new COVID-19 cases reported

Lee County saw its second straight day of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day in the double digits.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (APDH) reported 17 new cases in Lee County Wednesday and 21 cases Tuesday. These numbers come after the department reported a total of 18 cases in the county Saturday-Monday, according to department data.

Although the number of cases to end March is higher than they were to begin the week, Lee County’s average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past 14 days continues to slowly decline.

The county was averaging about 15 new virus cases per day during the past two weeks on Thursday. Lee County was averaging about 24 new cases per day to begin March, ADPH data indicates.

ADPH also reported one new COVID-19 case in Chambers County, one in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. No new cases were reported in Macon County.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:

