Lee County sees two days of 17-plus new COVID-19 cases reported

Lee County saw its second straight day of new COVID-19 cases reported in the double digits.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (APDH) reported 17 new cases in Lee County Wednesday and 21 cases Tuesday. These numbers come after the department reported a total of 18 cases in the county Saturday-Monday, according to department data.
Although the number of cases to end March is higher than they were to begin the week, Lee County’s average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past 14 days continues to slowly decline.
The county was averaging about 15 new virus cases per day during the past two weeks on Thursday. Lee County was averaging about 24 new cases per day to begin March, ADPH data indicates.
ADPH also reported one new COVID-19 case in Chambers County, one in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday. No new cases were reported in Macon County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:
- Chambers County – 1,734 confirmed, 1,755 probable, 3,489 combined
- Lee County – 8,620 confirmed, 6,813 probable, 15,433 combined
- Macon County – 1,211 confirmed, 325 probable, 1,536 combined
- Russell County – 3,215 confirmed, 1,016 probable, 4,231 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,737 confirmed, 1,111 probable, 3,848 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:
- Chambers County — 2
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 4
- Tallapoosa County — 2
ADPH reported 478 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, including 313 confirmed cases and 165 probable cases. There were 401,803 confirmed cases and 114,063 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 515,866 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Thursday, there have been 8,328 confirmed deaths and 2,225 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,328 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 76 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 26 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,225 probable deaths, 41 are from Chambers County, 65 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.