Lee County sets aside $4.4M to improve rural broadband, waits to see what companies do first

Lee County is taking a wait-and-see approach before making any decisions on how to spend COVID-19 relief money that it's earmarked for rural broadbrand.

That's because the state has already provided funding directly to broadband companies, including Charter Spectrum and Point Broadband.

The Lee County Commission recently voted unanimously to use $4.4 million, equal to 20% of its designated American Rescue Plan Act funds, to help provide better broadband access throughout the county. In the meantime, the county is waiting to see what the companies do before announcing any projects, something Commissioner Robert Ham said the state advised counties to do.

“When we were trying to designate that ARPA money, we were told by the state, ‘Before you designate money for broadband, hold up on that till you see what we're going to do to help y’all,’” Ham said. “The way they decided to do it was just let the contractors make application.”

As a result, the county is currently sitting on millions of dollars in broadband funds while both the state and the internet providers figure out where they are going to go first. The logic is to let the broadband companies start laying cable where they feel they need to, and then the county can come in and fill in whatever gaps are left later. Essentially, wherever the most houses are will get service first, and areas with fewer houses will come later.

Lee County Administrator Holly Leverette recently laid out the county’s train of thought on this process.

“If you've only got one house down the road, it doesn't economically make sense that you would spend all that money to do that infrastructure,” Leverette said. “But if you see the need and it's going to affect the greater majority of people in a certain area and they don't have broadband, then those are the areas that we want to target: the areas where there's not already money, but there’s a gap.”

Lee County Commissioner Doug Cannon, who ran his campaign on getting better broadband access into the county, also cited costs as the main reason for waiting on the cable companies to go first.

“It's going to cost the cable company so much money to do it, so the state’s going to put up millions of dollars to try to give people access to it,” Cannon said. “That's why I wanted to allocate 20% of our ARPA funds toward that. Once we find out what the state's going to do, we can go in there and put internet where it needs to go.”

Last year, Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $302,245 to Spectrum to expand broadband in Lee County. It’s just one of several pockets of cash the state has awarded to broadband companies to help improve infrastructure in Alabama. According to a release from the state last summer, Spectrum Southeast had plans to make broadband services available to more than 430 households and five businesses in western Lee County.

Point Broadband is currently doing work in the northwest part of the county as well. In a June 27 pitch to the county commission, Point’s vice president of strategic growth, David Ficken, laid out his company’s current plans for the area.

Point has begun servicing homes along Highway 280 toward Waverly and down Lee Road 14 to Loachapoka and on to the Macon County line. Ficken said he expects all of those homes to be fully serviced in the next 30-45 days. Point is also doing work in the eastern part of the county around the Spring Villa area.

“I think we all recognize that broadband has become pretty much an essential part of our life,” Ficken told the commission. “We all need more of it than we did last year. And the real acute pain is in the rural areas where it's not reached because of the lack of investment usually by the larger providers.”

That “acute pain” is felt by many rural Lee County residents. Over the years, broadband access has become a normal part of everyday life. For those that live in urban areas, internet access is often taken for granted. It's easily accessible from homes to coffee shops. But get just a few miles outside of Auburn or Opelika, and broadband access disappears quickly.

Sandy Pouncey, who lives off Lee Road 11 outside of Beauregard, agrees with her neighbors that a lack of broadband has kept them from being able to reliably work and go to school remotely from home, not to mention being able to stream movies.

Pouncey also brings up another situation where internet access matters: inclement weather. Pouncey is a survivor of the tornado that hit Beauregard in 2019, and she founded a petition last year called “We Want Reliable Internet in Beauregard, Alabama.” The petition currently has 108 signatures.

“We have two options,” Pouncey said of the limited internet access in her area. “We got HughesNet or ViaSat. They're both satellite companies. If you know anything about satellite, you know when it rains, we have no internet.”

According to Pouncey, the 2019 tornado took out a Verizon tower not far from her, and that tower was never replaced. Additionally, she says, a tornado siren near Samford Middle School has been broken for some time and not fixed.

“When it started raining early that morning, the TVs all went out, the internet all went out and all we had was our phones,” she said. “We had a Verizon cell tower out here. But everything went out and so all those people that were in church, then they come home and that's why we had so many die out here, because nobody knew it was that bad.”

Without a reliable internet connection and no sirens, residents were effectively in a void. The closest internet antenna is several miles away on the Beauregard water tower.

Commissioner Ham touts that antenna as a proud moment for Beauregard.

“When they were asked years ago about that, Beauregard said, ‘Sure, come put antennas on our water tower. Won’t hurt a thing. All it'll do is help our citizens,’” Ham said.

Pouncey, however, remains skeptical. “That’s eight miles down by the high school,” she said. “We are actually three miles from Russell County and seven or eight miles from Macon County, and we are almost out of Lee County here. We are The Forgotten Area.”

Cannon said he empathizes with the situation in which many rural Lee County residents find themselves.

“Broadband is a necessity now just like electricity was 50 years ago with medical devices, and people now working from home,” he said. “Based on the pandemic, kids couldn’t even go to school so they had to go sit on school buses to have access to broadband.

“The people in the city have access, but people in rural areas didn’t have access to broadband so they couldn’t work from home. That's why it’s a necessity this day and time to get that."

Cannon says it’s his goal to get broadband implemented across the county as soon as possible.

With $4.4 million sitting on top of state funds, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Meanwhile, development continues out in the county. Two new water towers and a sheriff’s tower recently went up in eastern Lee County not far from Beulah. According to Ham, those three towers will eventually have broadband antennas added to them and will help cover the Lake Harding area.

“If you look at all three of them, the two water towers and the tower that was put up for the sheriff's department, that’s kind of like a triangle which is good for broadband,” he said. “That will cover all of the Lake Harding areas where we have not had very good broadband as well as not good coverage for our sheriff’s department.”

Cannon said if Lee County needs even more resources to get broadband coverage throughout the county, he's prepared to go to the mat for it.

“We’re going to see how far this goes,” he said. “If it’s going to cost a lot more, then we’re going to fight for it because we got to protect the citizens in Lee County.”