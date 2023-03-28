Tuesday morning, representatives from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Benning met to sign a contract in which LCSO will be involved in detaining individuals under Fort Benning’s jurisdiction pending action by military authorities.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and Fort Benning Garrison Commander Col. Colin Mahle signed the intergovernmental service agreement (ISA) after giving speeches at the contract signing ceremony held at the sheriff’s office.

This ISA will provide Fort Benning, soon to be renamed Fort Moore, with options for jail services.

The proclamation stated that Fort Benning will entrust the Lee County Sheriff’s Office with responsibilities of providing jail services for the installation, which will enable readiness and sustainability throughout the installation.

“This one is what I would call a contingency ISA, meaning that it is in place in the event that we need to use this, but we’re all hopeful that we won’t,” Mahle said. “But, regardless of how often we use it or we don’t use it, what it is is it strengthens our partnership with Lee County and strengths our partnership with the communities.”

Mahle said this will likely be the last ISA they officially sign as Fort Benning since the fort will be renamed Fort Moore on May 11. He said he feels “thrilled and privileged” to be the last garrison command team for Fort Benning and the first for Fort Moore.

“Anything we can do as a civilian law enforcement agency to assist our military, especially providing them resources that they may not have in other circumstances and this agreement being an example of that, then we are more than pleased to do that,” Jones said.

Last year, Fort Benning reached out to LCSO about the possibility of entering this agreement for these services, and Jones said they were very interested in the concept and happy to be able to provide assistance.

“We always seek out ways in which we can be partners with not only our surrounding law enforcement agencies, but with our military counterparts,” he said.