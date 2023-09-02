The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new campaign on Friday that's meant to protect residents from becoming victims of late night thefts.

The 9pm Routine campaign pushes out notifications through LCSO’s app to help residents establish a nightly home security check routine. Starting Friday, it will remind the user to remove valuables and firearms from their vehicles, make sure home and vehicle doors are locked and check that home alarms and exterior lights are turned on.

“One of our most commonly occurring crimes involves theft of items from vehicles at night,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said in a release. “This program is designed to remove the opportunity for those thefts to occur.”

The 9pm Routine was originally launched by the Pasco County Florida Sheriff’s Office in 2016, according to the LCSO release. Since then, it has been adopted by agencies across the country and has helped prevent crime nationwide.

The “Lee County Sheriff’s Office AL” app is available for free download within the Apple app store and Google Play. Users can chose to enable the “9pm Routine” notification in three easy steps.

Click on the gear at the top right of the screen to go to app settings. Click on "notification settings". Toggle the “9pm routine” option under "public channels" to the green on position.

After following these steps, users will receive a push notification on their phone every night at 9 p.m. CST as a reminder to do their routine home security check.

For more information about the 9pm Routine, visit leecountysheriff.org/9pmroutine or e-mail communityrelations@leecountysheriff.org.