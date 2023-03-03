For the first time in the department’s history, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has promoted a female to the position of captain. Crossing this milestone is Beulah native Capt. Tammy Booth Hollis.

“If you would like to see a dedicated public safety professional who is committed to the ideal of ‘service above self,’ then look to Capt. Tammy Booth Hollis,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said in a release.

“Tammy has accepted every challenge presented to her and has performed at a level far in excess of what may be considered the standard. That is a strong statement because our agency prides itself in going beyond the expected,” Jones continued. “Her experience in various divisions within our office has positioned her well for the demands that she will face. She is a professional peace officer. We are all very proud of her.”

Hollis, 48, started her career in law enforcement with the Valley Police Department in 1996 at the age of 21.

She said she decided to pursue a career in law enforcement after discussing the position with a friend whose husband worked for the VPD.

“I grew up in the South. Both my grandfathers were military, and I always had talked to them about their military service and was fascinated with that,” Hollis said. “I almost joined the military in high school but did not, so I thought why not try (law enforcement).”

Hollis attended the police academy, where there were only three other women in her class. She said she wasn’t intimidated about entering a male-dominant field, but she was aware of the issue.

“I was often called a ‘little girl police,’ and I would go to calls and I would have people say don’t send me the little girl police. Send me somebody else, but of course, my dispatcher would send me,” Hollis said with a smile.

She worked hard to prove her worth and that she had the ability to do the job.

Throughout her career, Hollis said she’s had several positive male supervisors who offered her a chance and helped mold her and challenge her. At the time she was beginning her career, there were even less females in law enforcement than there are today, but Hollis said she looked up to Darlene Billingsley, who was in charge of communications.

“She was probably one of the strongest females that I’ve ever met,” Hollis said. “She was always assertive, she was always vocal, she was always pushing me to continue to be what I needed to be.”

By October 2000, Hollis moved over to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in the Patrol Division, and in 2014, she became the first female graduate of the FBI National Academy to come from LCSO. She’d also earned a Master of Science degree in criminal justice administration.

Throughout her career with LCSO, she has risen through the ranks within various divisions as an investigator, sergeant in the Investigations Division, lieutenant in the Patrol Division, and lieutenant in the Administrative Division.

Hollis said the knowledge, experience and skills she’s learned from each of these positions has helped prepare her for her new role as captain of the Administrative Division where she will oversee LCSO’s school resource officers, communications officers (dispatch), civil process servers, clerks, guardianship agent, community relations specialist and IT technician.

She said the doors opened at the right time and she’s excited to face the new challenges, work with a great team and gain more knowledge and experience.

Hollis said she’s had hundreds of memorable moments while serving as a law enforcement officer that reminded her of the importance of the job and the reason why she does it.

“I think that over the years, working heavy cases, they remind you why you do what you do because a lot of people that we deal with are having the worst times of their life…so you want your interaction with them to be positive,” she said.

Hollis hopes to be a role model for other women by showing if she can make it, they can too.

“If somebody needs to reach out to me, if somebody wants to come and talk to me, I always want to be that open person,” she said. “I really am all about wanting to be peer support and help people understand that this is a hard job and it can make or break you, so to speak, but you got to have some strong support system in place.”

With a five-year-old daughter, Hollis said she also hopes she can inspire her to believe she can be or do anything through hard work.

Hollis said making history as the first LCSO female captain comes with a responsibility to show the community that she is capable and the right person for the job.

She plans to continue helping the citizens of Lee County and working together with those citizens to make the world a better place. By her side on this mission will be her LCSO family.

“It’s a family atmosphere,” she said. “Some days we fight like brothers and sisters and hammer out our differences, but at the end of the day, we all come together and know that we’re under a common goal. And that’s just to help people every day in whatever way we can.”