Lee County surpasses 70 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Lee County saw its COVID-19 death toll rise again on Friday, which eclipsed 70 total confirmed deaths.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death and three probable COVID-19 deaths in Lee County on Friday. As of Friday, there have been 70 confirmed deaths and 31 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,038 confirmed deaths and 992 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 5,038 reported deaths in Alabama, 52 are from Chambers County, 28 from Macon County, seven from Russell County and 101 in Tallapoosa County. Of the 992 probable deaths, 17 are from Chambers County, seven from Macon, three from Russell County and six in Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 147 in Lee County, 15 in Macon County, 49 in Russell County and 16 in Tallapoosa County on Friday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases: