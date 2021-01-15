Lee County surpasses 70 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Lee County saw its COVID-19 death toll rise again on Friday, which eclipsed 70 total confirmed deaths.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one new COVID-19 death and three probable COVID-19 deaths in Lee County on Friday. As of Friday, there have been 70 confirmed deaths and 31 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 5,038 confirmed deaths and 992 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 5,038 reported deaths in Alabama, 52 are from Chambers County, 28 from Macon County, seven from Russell County and 101 in Tallapoosa County. Of the 992 probable deaths, 17 are from Chambers County, seven from Macon, three from Russell County and six in Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 147 in Lee County, 15 in Macon County, 49 in Russell County and 16 in Tallapoosa County on Friday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,465 confirmed, 1,313 probable, 2,778 combined
- Lee County – 7,007 confirmed, 5,254 probable, 12,261 combined
- Macon County – 921 confirmed, 212 probable, 1,133 combined
- Russell County – 2,563 confirmed, 675 probable, 3,238 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,786 confirmed, 813 probable, 2,599 combined
Lee County is averaging about 132 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 31
- Macon County — 10
- Russell County — 31
- Tallapoosa County — 19
ADPH reported 2,945 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, 2,354 confirmed cases and 591 probable cases. There were 332,085 confirmed cases and 85,443 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 417,528 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.