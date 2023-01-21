Lee County to hire new architect for Loachapoka Park

The Lee County Commission has voted to hire a new architect for the Loachapoka Park. At a recent commission meeting, the county chose to move forward with McKee and Associates to design the park.

According to Lee County Administrator Holly Leverette, McKee and Associates had previously submitted designs for the park in Smiths Station as well.

“They were second on Smiths Station when we bid it out,” Levertte told the commission. “We liked what we saw from them when they turned in their bids for Smiths Station and chose to go with them for this design.”

There's been $500,000 set aside to build the new Loachapoka park. Both Lee County and the City of Loachapoka will each provide $250,000 for the project.

According to District 1 Commissioner Doug Cannon, a new pavilion design is being planned for the park. It will be based off the pavilion at Keisel Park in Auburn and is expected to be between 1,500 and 1,600 square feet.

“I think that would be a good fit in Loachapoka because it looks historic,” Cannon told Opelika-Auburn News Thursday morning.

Additionally, Cannon said the walking trail would be updated, and a ball field and parking lot would be added.

“What's really going to happen is once we get the architect to draw it up, we're going to bid it out and see where we are on the price and then move forward after that,” Cannon said. “We’ll see what we get and can spend.”

Cannon, as well as former District 5 commissioner Richard LaGrand, and now deceased District 5 commissioner John Andrew Harris have all tried to get the park going for some time.

“I would like to thank Commissioner LaGrand, and Commissioner Harris for the efforts on what they've done to help push this park,” Cannon said at the commission meeting. He also thanked Judy Lockhart and Earnest Griggs for their efforts.

Estimates for the park under the former architect were around $690,000. LaGrand had sarcastically asked at the time if the pavilion was going to be gold plated. The county had been searching for ways to get the price down for some time before deciding to change to McKee and Associates.

The four-acre park will be located at the site of the former Loachapoka community center.