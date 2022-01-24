Lee County to replace rural bridge in $1.78 million project

Replacing Lee Road 217’s bridge will also save the county some time and money, Hardee said, in that the new bridge won’t require inspection as frequently as the one currently on the road. He said he anticipates a two-year cycle of inspections.

Hardee said residents living on the road were notified of the replacement project in late November and early December as the Highway Department put out bids. He said the county found that about 44 cars drive across the bridge each day.

“When the bridge is actually closed, there’ll be detour signs and barricades put up at the junctures on each end (of Lee Road 217) saying the bridges is closed,” Hardee said.

Despite the addition of the new bridge to the largely dirt road, Hardee said there are no plans to pave the road at this time. He noted the county suspended a dirt road paving program in 2010 to instead put greater focus on existing paved roads that were deteriorating.