Lee County to replace rural bridge in $1.78 million project

The Lee County Highway Department will be taking on a $1.78 million project this spring to replace a 63-year-old bridge on the western edge of the county bordering Tallapoosa County.
The bridge crosses Saugahatchee Creek on Lee Road 217. Contractors will replace the one-lane wooden and truss bridge with a two-lane concrete and pavement bridge — with the new bridge being safer and permitting a wider range of vehicles to travel across the creek, according to Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee.
“This (current) bridge is restricted because school buses or any kind of larger vehicles like semi-trucks or log trucks are out,” Hardee said. “Bridges have to be rated to carry more than 13 tons for a loaded school bus to be allowed to travel. Basically, anything greater than 5 tons or 10,000 pounds is not allowed to cross the bridge right now.”
Lee County commissioners voted in favor of the project at their Jan. 18 meeting after the Highway Department awarded a contract to Newell & Bush of Montgomery to begin work on the replacement, tentatively starting in February, Hardee said.
“The new bridge will be 415 feet in length with a curved curb and be 24.5 feet wide,” he said. “The guardrail will be brought up to current day standards where the guardrail on the existing bridge does not meet current standards.”
The county more recently installed a crossbar on the Lee Road 217 bridge prohibiting vehicles taller than 10 feet from driving across, but Hardee said it was clear the age of the current bridge could present a safety hazard to motorists if it were to become damaged.
“This new bridge will be built to today’s standards, able to carry 40 tons, which is the legal load limit on roadways, and the two-lane width will prevent a bottleneck,” he said. “The structure will have redundancies and safety factors put into it that these older single-lane truss bridges do not have. If one thing fails on that truss bridge, it goes down.”
Hardee added that the new bridge will have an increased hydraulic capacity and should be able to better withstand impacts from flash flooding.
An $8 million bond issuance that the commission allocated to bridge repairs in 2010 will finance the project and deplete the last of the funds available in the issuance. Hardee said that, between the issuance and participation in the state’s Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program, Lee County has been able to increase is overall bridge system health by 20 points in the last decade. Lee Road 217’s new bridge will only further increase the rating.
“Before we did the bond issuance and the ATRIP program, Lee County’s overall health rating … was in the 60s out of a scale of 100,” he said. “(Now), Lee County has replaced more than 25 bridges and our overall health rating is in the 80s.”
Replacing Lee Road 217’s bridge will also save the county some time and money, Hardee said, in that the new bridge won’t require inspection as frequently as the one currently on the road. He said he anticipates a two-year cycle of inspections.
Hardee said residents living on the road were notified of the replacement project in late November and early December as the Highway Department put out bids. He said the county found that about 44 cars drive across the bridge each day.
“When the bridge is actually closed, there’ll be detour signs and barricades put up at the junctures on each end (of Lee Road 217) saying the bridges is closed,” Hardee said.
Despite the addition of the new bridge to the largely dirt road, Hardee said there are no plans to pave the road at this time. He noted the county suspended a dirt road paving program in 2010 to instead put greater focus on existing paved roads that were deteriorating.
“The concerns are if we don’t address the bridge now, its condition is just going to continue to get worse to where we have to close it,” he said. “If our inspector goes out and something has happened … it could suddenly be closed for more than a year, or years. Right now, we have the funds available to us through the bond issuance and we have a design ready to go, so let’s do it where we can minimize that impact.”