Lee County's COVID-19 death toll significantly rises overnight

Lee County saw its COVID-19 death toll rise by eight from Monday to Tuesday as the number of new COVID-19 cases remains steady.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and four probable COVID-19 deaths in Lee County on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, there have been 63 confirmed deaths and 24 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 4,732 confirmed deaths and 841 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,732 reported deaths in Alabama, 52 are from Chambers County, 28 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 101 in Tallapoosa County. Of the 841 probable deaths, 14 are from Chambers County, seven from Macon, four from Russell County and six in Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 194 in Lee County, seven in Macon County, 30 in Russell County and 33 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,440 confirmed, 1,257 probable, 2,697 combined
- Lee County – 6,822 confirmed, 4,990 probable, 11,812 combined
- Macon County – 909 confirmed, 197 probable, 1,106 combined
- Russell County – 2,501 confirmed, 604 probable, 3,105 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,795 confirmed, 797 probable, 2,592 combined
Lee County is averaging about 127 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 30
- Macon County — 9
- Russell County — 28
- Tallapoosa County — 20
ADPH reported 3,848 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 2,031 confirmed cases and 1,817 probable cases. There were 325,076 confirmed cases and 82,772 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 407,848 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.