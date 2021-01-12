Lee County's COVID-19 death toll significantly rises overnight

Lee County saw its COVID-19 death toll rise by eight from Monday to Tuesday as the number of new COVID-19 cases remains steady.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and four probable COVID-19 deaths in Lee County on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, there have been 63 confirmed deaths and 24 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 4,732 confirmed deaths and 841 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 4,732 reported deaths in Alabama, 52 are from Chambers County, 28 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 101 in Tallapoosa County. Of the 841 probable deaths, 14 are from Chambers County, seven from Macon, four from Russell County and six in Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 194 in Lee County, seven in Macon County, 30 in Russell County and 33 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases: