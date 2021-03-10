Lee, Macon County women help empower local girls

Powell added that Y-FABS’ goal is to reach, teach and minister to young females to become great leaders and citizens in their communities.

Speaking to the girls, Powell said: “We want y’all to get out as much as y’all put into it. Everything that we do, we’re going to do it right because we are young females, and we are going to set an example for all the other females.”

Like their khaki sash-clad counterparts, the mini-scouts will rise to junior scouts then scouts before graduating as grand scouts. Along the way, the mini-scouts will pick up badges for progress, such as heightened communication skills, perfect attendance and more.

“I’m pleased with the group we have so far, so hopefully other young scouts that come in can have as much enthusiasm,” Powell said. “I’m impressed with the group we have, and if you do have friends or cousins or family member that would like to join, encourage them to do so.”

Those interested in Y-FABS can contact Connie Fitch Taylor at 334-734-2777, Teixeira Powell at 334-401-9753, Easter Cox at 334-703-4251 or Maryum McCray at 334-444-8551.

But turning off the microphone, Fitch Taylor volleyed up one more “We believe.”

“And we achieve,” the young females yelled back.

