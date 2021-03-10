Lee, Macon County women help empower local girls

Connie Fitch Taylor and Teixeria Powell launched the Young Female Achiever Believer Scouts (Y-FABS), a new Lee and Macon County female empowerment club, on International Women’s Day.
Seven young females ages 5 to 10 years old filled socially distanced seats in the Boykin Community Center Auditorium Monday night, eager to participate in the club’s first meeting.
“I spoke at a Girl Scouts club meeting a couple of months ago and there was not one person of color in the room,” Fitch Taylor said as the young females broke off into introductory discussions. “I was thinking of doing something like this and Teixeria had the same idea, so we just pooled together our resources and decided to do something.”
Y-FABS aims to develop skills for discipline, independence and morals that young females ages 6 to 12 can use in their everyday lives. Fitch Taylor says the group will consider older and younger females as the club progresses.
Halfway through the Y-FABS’ objectives, Fitch Taylor introduced the group’s motto: “We believe!” she chanted into the podium’s microphone.
“And we achieve,” the group repeated back, hesitant.
“Let’s try that one more time,” Fitch Taylor said. “By the end of this, you’re going to learn to use your voice as a female leader.”
Bailey McCray, 6, said she’s excited to be a mini-scout and that she hopes to make new friends and learn new skills.
Kynidee Scott, 9, says she believes the most important thing the club will teach her is “how to be a female leader.”
“It’s a really, really great thing to do,” the fourth grader said. “We’re going to make new friends, meet new people and have good manners; I think that will be a good thing.”
Za’Kiyah Wilson, 12, and Za’Miyah Tarber, 10, drove 30 minutes from Macon County on Monday night to “have fun and meet new friends.”
“I’m happy I’m here,” Tarber said before the meeting closed.
Y-FABS plans to instill self-value, self-esteem and self-worth into its scouts, Fitch Taylor said.
“I wanted to start a program where girls of color can appreciate being a scout,” Fitch Taylor said in the meeting, saying that the makeup of the program is “a little bit different” from Girl Scout Troops, but promotes the same idea: instilling leadership in young girls.
The mini scouts meet the second Monday of every month from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Boykin Community Center Auditorium. Educational trips such as an April 10 trip to Montgomery’s The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration will help educate the girls. The group plans to honor Black leaders in the community, or “unsung heroes,” throughout its existence, starting with an all-day event honoring a Lt. John Doe in Martin Luther King Park at 190 Byrd Street on May 22.
Powell added that Y-FABS’ goal is to reach, teach and minister to young females to become great leaders and citizens in their communities.
Speaking to the girls, Powell said: “We want y’all to get out as much as y’all put into it. Everything that we do, we’re going to do it right because we are young females, and we are going to set an example for all the other females.”
Like their khaki sash-clad counterparts, the mini-scouts will rise to junior scouts then scouts before graduating as grand scouts. Along the way, the mini-scouts will pick up badges for progress, such as heightened communication skills, perfect attendance and more.
“I’m pleased with the group we have so far, so hopefully other young scouts that come in can have as much enthusiasm,” Powell said. “I’m impressed with the group we have, and if you do have friends or cousins or family member that would like to join, encourage them to do so.”
Those interested in Y-FABS can contact Connie Fitch Taylor at 334-734-2777, Teixeira Powell at 334-401-9753, Easter Cox at 334-703-4251 or Maryum McCray at 334-444-8551.
But turning off the microphone, Fitch Taylor volleyed up one more “We believe.”
“And we achieve,” the young females yelled back.