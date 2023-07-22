Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn has been preparing its new middle school building for the first day of school, which is Aug. 9.

Seventh and eight grade students will use the 11,000-square-foot facility, which can be found between the activity building and the upper school. LSA’s upper school has 130 students enrolled in 7th and 8th grade, said Donna Lloyd, the upper school principal. There are 785 students enrolled in the entire school, which serves pre-K to 12th grade.

“This is the largest enrollment that we have ever had and we have a waiting list for almost every grade level,” Lloyd said.

The growth in the Auburn-Opelika area has led three schools systems to add buildings to accommodate students for the start of school this fall including LSA.

On West Farmville Road, Auburn City Schools will open Woodland Pines Elementary School for K-2 students. On Fox Run Parkway, Opelika City Schools will open Fox Run School for sixth graders.

The City of Auburn is growing by about 6 people a day. Auburn’s Director of Public Affairs David Dorton said Auburn has grown from 53,380 people in 2010 to about 80,006 in 2022.

The City of Opelika is also seeing significant growth. Opelika’s Community Relations Officer Leigh Krehling said Opelika has grown from 26,477 people in 2010 to about 32,787 in 2022.

Lee-Scott Academy held a groundbreaking for the construction of the new building in September 2022. Lloyd said the construction process has run smoothly and on schedule.

The total cost for the project was about $3 million. LSA Head of School Stan Cox said because of fundraising and support from parents and community members, the school system will be paying in cash and will remain debt-free.

“This had been on the drawing board for many, many years, and now it’s become a reality that’s just exciting for us, exciting for our families and our students,” Cox said.

The new building includes seven classrooms, a safe room, a student services center, a learning center, instructional coach offices, a teacher work room and a room for a counselor. There will also be a separate room designated for individual testing, whether it’s for the ACT or for a student who may need to make up a test.

Lloyd said the new middle school will act as a helpful transition for students before they enter 9th grade.

“This is something that has been a dream for a number of years,” Lloyd said. “We’re very excited that we’re going to be able to create an environment that is appropriate for students that are preadolescent students.”

Construction is nearing completion and Lloyd said the building will be ready for orientation on July 25. Teachers will be in the process of finishing setting up their rooms, but she said they’ll be ready for the start of school in August.

“We’re excited about all the possibilities,” Cox said. “Excited about a new space, new people, new programs and looking forward to a great school year.”

Lloyd said LSA is continuing to uphold the Christian mission as they prepare for the start of the school year. LSA’s verse of the year will be Luke 10:27, which Lloyd said focuses on loving others. LSA has also hired a chaplain who will be starting their first year at the school this August.

