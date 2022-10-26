Lee-Scott Academy students prepare for mission trip to Panama providing water filters and the Gospel

Lee-Scott Academy students in Spanish 3 and 4 are preparing for their first mission trip to Panama with Filter of Hope, a nonprofit ministry that provides clean water and Christ’s love to those in need.

LSA Spanish teacher Susan Zellner will be flying with 20 students and chaperones to Panama during spring break starting on March 4.

They will spend four days in a village providing life-saving water filters to families in poverty and sharing the Gospel.

Water and hope

“Filters of Hope is a fabulous ministry. A guy out of Tuscaloosa created the filter and has the patent on it. Then the ministry was born out of that design of that filter,” Zellner said.

Bart Smelley, the founder and CEO of Filters of Hope, began distributing the first filters in the Dominican Republic in 2012. These filters remove harmful bacteria from polluted water sources and are said to provide many families with clean water for the first time ever.

Since then, the ministry has expanded to 10 additional countries in the Caribbean and Central America. Partner organizations have also taken the water filters to more than 55 countries worldwide, according to the Filters of Hope website.

During March 2023, Zellner said the organization has over 60 mission trips planned, and she feels blessed to be a part of it.

Zellner has been a Spanish teacher for about 20 years and has been teaching at LSA for the past five years. Since coming to the school, she said it’s been her dream to take her Spanish students on a trip like this.

Her goal is to create an opportunity where her students will be inspired to continue speaking Spanish as well as spreading the Christian message.

Zellner’s church, Christ Presbyterian in Auburn which is pastored by her husband Eric, got connected with the Filter of Hope ministry last year when they were able to take a group of college students to Costa Rica.

Zellner described the mission trip as “phenomenal,” and she shared her experience with her LSA Spanish classes. One thing led to another and she was able to schedule a trip for her Spanish 3 and 4 students.

“Our kids will be sharing with them how to install (the filter) and how to clean it and use all their Spanish to do all that,” Zellner said. “They are going to use this also to explain the Gospel.”

The filters are attached to a bucket to clean the water and remove bacteria. It can produce 250 gallons a day and will last for about 10 years.

“We kind of compare how the filter itself acts as an outside source,” she said. “We can’t make the water any cleaner. I even show them by adding clean water, that it doesn’t change the substance of the water, and our good works don’t do that either. So we leave with them this idea that it takes something outside of us.”

Zellner said they will also help connect the Panama people to local churches on the ground there.

“We are simply coming along and providing what I think will help them with their health, but then connect them to that local church that then can follow up along the way,” she said.

Two students who will be going on the trip, Austin Marlin, a 17-year-old senior in Spanish 4, and Landon deGraffenried, a 17-year-old junior in Spanish 3, said they are both excited and nervous.

This will be the first time either of them has participated in a trip like this, but they look forward to the opportunity to see the world and help people in need.

“I’m really interested in seeing how they live and what they have to deal with every day and seeing how much this is going to affect them,” deGraffenried said.

Throughout the week-long trip, Marlin said they plan to play with the kids, teach the parents how to use the filters and share their message.

“Then (we’ll) show them a filter that’s already built and show them that they can drink the water,” Marlin said.

Fundraising

Zellner is hoping to raise enough money to sponsor 100 filters. Each filter costs $40. She also wants to raise money to help the students pay for the trip.

The school has started a Boston butt sale and some students have also started fundraising on their own.

Marlin, who is a big fan of Hot Wheels, detailed his Mustang this summer to look like a replica of one of his favorite Hot Wheels.

He and his mom, Heidi, decided to use the car as a way to raise funds for the mission trip.

Marlin went to his grandma’s yard sale on Oct. 8 and parked his Mustang in front of the home with a sign explaining the mission trip and what Filters of Hope is about. He collected donations and let people take pictures with the vehicle.

To order a Boston butt, fill out the Google form here.

Orders are due by Nov. 6 and pick-up or delivery will occur on Friday, Nov. 11 before the Auburn vs. Texas A&M football game.

DeGraffenried said they will be staying up all night smoking the meat so the orders will be ready that Friday.

Boston butts will be $45 each. Payments can be made via cash, check or Venmo to @hmarlin. More fundraisers will be planned soon.

Zellner is excited to see her students turn into leaders who might continue missionary work in the future. As the Spanish program continues to grow and gain more interest, she hopes to plan more trips like this in the future.