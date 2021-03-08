Less than 40 new COVID-19 cases reported during weekend in east Alabama

East Alabama counties saw significantly fewer new COVID-19 cases during the weekend than they did the previous weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a combined total of 32 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties from Friday to Sunday.

This past weekend’s total number of new cases is 60 fewer cases than the previous weekend’s total. ADPH reported 92 total new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 26-28, according to ADPH data.

Of the 32 new cases, two were from Chambers County, 27 from Lee County, three from Macon County, 16 from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:

Chambers County – 1,704 confirmed, 1,730 probable, 3,434 combined

Lee County – 8,433 confirmed, 6,651 probable, 15,084 combined

Macon County – 1,165 confirmed, 314 probable, 1,479 combined

Russell County – 3,165 confirmed, 924 probable, 4,089 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,698 confirmed, 938 probable, 3,636 combined

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday: