Less than 40 new COVID-19 cases reported during weekend in east Alabama

East Alabama counties saw significantly fewer new COVID-19 cases during the weekend than they did the previous weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a combined total of 32 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties from Friday to Sunday.
This past weekend’s total number of new cases is 60 fewer cases than the previous weekend’s total. ADPH reported 92 total new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 26-28, according to ADPH data.
Of the 32 new cases, two were from Chambers County, 27 from Lee County, three from Macon County, 16 from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:
- Chambers County – 1,704 confirmed, 1,730 probable, 3,434 combined
- Lee County – 8,433 confirmed, 6,651 probable, 15,084 combined
- Macon County – 1,165 confirmed, 314 probable, 1,479 combined
- Russell County – 3,165 confirmed, 924 probable, 4,089 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,698 confirmed, 938 probable, 3,636 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Monday:
- Chambers County — 5
- Lee County — 20
- Macon County — 6
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 9
ADPH reported 273 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, including 235 confirmed cases and 38 probable cases. There were 392,312 confirmed cases and 107,780 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 500,092 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Monday, there have been 7,963 confirmed deaths and 2,185 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,963 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 71 are from Chambers County, 100 from Lee County, 35 from Macon County, 24 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,185 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 61 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.