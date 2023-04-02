It’s been a long time coming, but the East Alabama Civic Chorale will finally be able to perform the show that was originally planned for the spring of 2020.

Dale Peterson, musical director of the East Alabama Civic Chorale, said that he chose the music for the program after the 2019 Christmas concert and the choir was beginning to rehearse when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

The pandemic ultimately prevented the choir from performing until December of 2022.

This year’s spring concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the sanctuary of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Opelika with a theme of music on music, featuring songs about the transforming power of music. The concert is free to the public, but donations to the choir will be accepted.

“One of the interesting things is, for example, one of the pieces talks about a dream, or as the composer calls it a nightmare, where there was no music, no choir sang, no bands played and of course that’s exactly what happened during the pandemic,” Peterson said.

“The music is just very sad and despairing, and then it goes to a section that says, ‘Awake! Awake! Let music never die in me,’ and the final big sound is the choir singing these words of proclamation, ‘Let music live,’” he continued.

This song as well as the others that talk about the power of music resonated with the members of the choir, especially during the years they were not able to practice singing together or perform in front of others.

“It was just wonderful to finally get together and sing these songs that talk about the power of music because everyone has gone through a couple of years when there was no live music,” Peterson said.

The 55 members of the choir come from all over East Alabama to share their passion for singing. They range in age from college students to senior adults.

The spring program will include selections from “The Sound of Music” as well as pieces written by Peterson, one that’s called “Your Love is My Song.”

Peterson said another piece that is very special to him is called “The Living Song,” which was commissioned by Auburn First Baptist Church in 1998 when he was celebrating his 25th year as music director there.

“It talks about in the kind of difficult times of life, and we all have those, that if we listen there’s still a song in the background,” he said.

The choir has also invited guest artist Ina Petkova-Apostolova, a cellist, to perform at the concert. Petkova-Apostolova is a native of Bulgaria who received her Bachelor and Master degrees from the Vienna Conservatory in Austria.

She has done additional study at the Concervatoire a rayonnement in Paris, at Haute Ecole de Musique in Switzerland and finished her studies at Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music.

Petkova-Apostolova has also won several prizes on the national and international level, has performed as a soloist with the Radio Symphony Orchestra in Vienna and has appeared on stages in Bulgaria, Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovakia, Switzerland, France, Canada and the United States, according to a release.

Peterson describes her as an “extremely talented, world-class cellist.”

She will play the cello on four pieces as well as a solo performance of the famous piece by Bach, “The Prelude to the Cello Suite.”

Peterson said he contacted Petkova-Apostolova about booking her to perform at the 2020 spring concert, which was unfortunately canceled. After much anticipation, she will finally be able to perform at the 2023 spring concert.

Composers included in this program are: Handel, Daniel Gawthrop, Joseph Martin, Craig Courtney, Dale Peterson and Greq Gilpin. Liza Weisbrod is the pianist for the Chorale and Brad White serves as assistant conductor.

Peterson expects members of the audience to hum along to the familiar songs from “The Sound of Music” and enjoy the other songs they may be hearing for the first time.

“I also think it will cause both musician and non-musician to think about how music affects us…,” he said. “So I think it will be enjoyable, but I also think an inspiring concert. All of us probably listen and are affected by music much more than we realize.”