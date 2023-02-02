After serving a total of 18 years on the Opelika Planning Commission, with the last six years as chairman, Lewis Cherry decided to step down from this position.

Cherry said he believed it was time to let someone else take on the responsibility.

“Lewis, a long-time friend, was my first appointment to the Planning Commission in February, 2005, after I became Mayor in October, 2004,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in a release. “Opelika has experienced unprecedented growth during Lewis’ time on the Commission, especially the past six years while he served as Chair.

“Since October 2016 the Planning Commission has approved 4,008 lots for single family homes, 908 townhouses, 980 apartment units and 176 units for assisted/independent living,” Fuller continued. “Lewis and the Planning Commission played a key role in this high level of activity.”

On Jan. 24, the Commission held officer elections. Lucinda Cannon was elected as the new chair, and John Sweatman was elected as the new vice chair.

After working with Cannon on the Commission for over a decade, Cherry said he knows she will do a great job in her new role. Cannon previously served as vice chair for about six years.

Cannon said she appreciates Cherry’s guidance over the years and commended him for being a great chairman.

“He’s kept control. He’s let the commission speak and ask questions. He’s let the public speak and ask questions… I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s been a strong leader, so I’ve enjoyed working with him, sitting next to him, having little discussions with him about things,” she said.

Cherry grew up in Auburn, attended Auburn City Schools and later graduated from Auburn University in 1969. He married his wife Ottis in 1968 and they moved to Opelika as their family began to grow.

They eventually built a home in Opelika and had three children, all of whom are graduates of Auburn University.

Throughout his life, Cherry has worked in a variety of different fields. He was a field collector for Ford Motor Credit Company, worked as a police officer at the Opelika Police Department for two years before going back to college to finish his schooling, taught drafting and building construction at Opelika City Schools and Fort Benning and eventually opened his own business, Cherry Construction.

Cherry retired from his company around 2004 and one of his sons now runs the business.

“In 2005, (Mayor Fuller) asked me to join the planning commission, and I didn’t mind. I really didn’t know what it was all about to begin with,” he said. “So I served on the Planning Commission and observed and saw what the objective was... My main objective of working on the Opelika Planning Commission was to make a better situation for the people that live in Opelika.”

Then in 2016, Fuller asked Cherry to be the chairman and he accepted the job.

During his time serving as chairman, Cherry’s goal was to listen to the public, serve the people and accommodate the citizens.

“I’m like any other individual that tried to do the best he could to make sure things were done properly,” he said. “That’s all I’ve ever tried to do.”

Cannon was born and raised in Opelika, graduated from Opelika High School and earned a master’s degree in education from Auburn University. She moved away for a few years and taught 5th and 6th grade English and literature, got married and had a son.

Almost 35 years ago, Cannon moved back to her hometown and worked in commercial real estate sales. She retired and decided to become a planning commissioner shortly after Cherry joined.

Cannon said she wanted to be involved in the future plans of Opelika.

“I love a big picture as opposed to details; however, I’m interested in the details being right, but I like big the picture, and when I make decisions, as far as I’m concerned, I’m looking at what is this picture going to look like 20 years down the road.”

Cannon said she appreciates her fellow commissioners for electing her for the chairman position and she plans to continue working with them, the planning department and the public on future developments in Opelika.

“We want Opelika to keep its small town feel but to have the growth that it needs,” she said.

During her time on the commission, Cannon said Opelika has seen a steady growth and that many developers are interested in Opelika. One thing she’s especially proud that the commission was able to do was establish an ordinance for breweries and distilleries. Because of this, she said the breweries and distilleries located in downtown Opelika have helped the area flourish.

“It’s been a pleasure to be on the Planning Commission, and I appreciate that (Mayor Fuller) appointed me and that he continues to have faith in my leadership,” Cannon said.