LifeSouth asks for donors amid drop in blood supply

A decline in donations over the holidays and school spring breaks caused the local blood supply to drop to emergency levels, LifeSouth declared Wednesday.

Anybody able to donate — those at least 16 years old with parental permission, weigh more than 110 pounds and are in good health – are encouraged to stop by a LifeSouth location or blood drive to donate. A photo ID is needed to donate.

Those who received the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to donate, LifeSouth said in the press release. The blood center will be testing all donors for COVID-19 antibodies through Sunday, April 18.

All donors receive a thank-you gift and wellness screen, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen. Those who donate in a LifeSouth donor center will receive a $10 e-gift card.

Donors can give blood with LifeSouth at the local donor center seven days a week in Opelika near East Alabama Medical Center at 505 East Thomason Circle.

For additional information, call LifeSouth at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.