‘Light that fire for learning’: Local educator hopes to create hands-on STEM center for Lee County

“We need support from the community and we need support from the government to help us open — places like Lee County, the city of Auburn, the city of Opelika, local businesses and local families support this so it can be open for all of us for our children and grandchildren,” Murrah said. “What AO Discover can do is light that fire for learning as early as possible, because children in early childhood are learning how they feel about school, about science, themselves as students and learners. We want to show them that learning is exciting, learning is fun and learning never ends. … That’s what having a hands-on science center is the community can do.”