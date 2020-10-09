'Light Up Friday Nights' to honor healthcare workers in October

Officials are calling on residents to help honor healthcare employees during the month of October, through a campaign called 'Light Up Friday Nights.'

East Alabama Medical Center, a part of the Alabama Hospital Association, in conjunction with the governor’s office, the statewide education associations, the high school athletic associations and the Alabama Department of Education are part of the initiative, which the hospital announced Thursday.

The campaign asks citizens and businesses in Alabama to turn on their porch lights every Friday night in October. Local schools are being asked to plan their own tributes the week of Oct. 16, culminating with the football game that Friday night.

“I continue to be amazed at the compassion and dedication shown by our employees in Opelika, Auburn and Valley,” Laura Grill, EAMC president and CEO, said “It’s nice to know that it is appreciated by others as well. We are blessed in our area by great cities and towns.

"I really appreciate all that everyone has done this year to support our employees during this pandemic.”