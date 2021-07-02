‘Like an awakening’: Thousands drawn to Loachapoka for fireworks show and hope of progress

Thousands came out to the Old School House field in historic Loachapoka for a night of music, barbecue, grilling, shaved ice and, most important of all, the town’s first fireworks show.
For some of those who came out to the field with their blankets and lawn chairs Thursday night, the event was more than just a chance to get out of the house to watch explosions light up the night sky.
Josh Rowell, a Loachapoka resident, said the fireworks show wasn’t just a fun event he could bring his family to but a sign of what was to come for the small historic Southern town.
“It’s great to have something in Loachapoka like this, because Auburn and Opelika always have theirs and now we do, too,” Rowell said. “Loachapoka’s grown a little bit, and I attended a town council meeting last night and there’s a lot of talks about trying to build up the town more than what it is.”
Loachapoka Mayor Ricky Holder said the event acted as a message to its residents to let them know that Loachapoka would improve and be more of an active, self-sustaining town through community gatherings and recreation.
“It’s sort of like an awakening,” Holder said. “This is the first of many things we’re going to do in Loachapoka as far as buildings, recreational areas, businesses—we’re trying to get restaurants in here—we’ve got a lot of things planned, and this is just the first of them.”
District One Lee County Commissioner Doug Cannon came with his family to the Family Fun Night and was surprised by how many had also come out to join the celebration.
“This is really showing that there is a need in Loachapoka for a park,” Cannon said. “A lot of people showed up tonight and a lot of kids are playing ball … Beauregard has [a park], Beulah has it, Smiths Station has it, and Loachapoka needs it. It’s time for us to expand down here. Some people say no one would use a park [here], but tonight actually expresses it with what you see.”
Mathan Holt, a local entrepreneur who grew up in Loachapoka and footed the bill for the event through his new business, Sparky’s Fireworks Barn, said the event was way more successful than he thought it would be and hoped to make it even bigger and better in the years to come.
In a previous interview with the OA News, Holt said he hoped the event could help bring life to the town after Syrup Sopping, an event he helped create in the 1970s, ended in 2015, but said that the first Family Fun Night was a success.
“Everybody that’s here has told me that they appreciate what we’re doing, and to have a time and a place that they can bring their families out and their kids out to play in the field and a time for people to enjoy, that’s what I was hoping for—a family fun night,” Holt said. “I think we’ve accomplished that. ...We’re going to make it bigger and better every year with Loachpoka’s support.”
When the fireworks show began a quarter-hour past nine, the sky lit up with the blues, golds, reds and greens of the barrage of firework shells propelled and blasted into the night, illuminating the rows of parked cars that stretched a half-mile to the east and west of the full field.
Whether from their truck beds, porches, lawn chairs, blankets, ATVs or cars halted in the middle of Highway 14, for the span of a few minutes everyone there in Loachapoka that night looked in the same direction: up.