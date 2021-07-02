‘Like an awakening’: Thousands drawn to Loachapoka for fireworks show and hope of progress

District One Lee County Commissioner Doug Cannon came with his family to the Family Fun Night and was surprised by how many had also come out to join the celebration.

“This is really showing that there is a need in Loachapoka for a park,” Cannon said. “A lot of people showed up tonight and a lot of kids are playing ball … Beauregard has [a park], Beulah has it, Smiths Station has it, and Loachapoka needs it. It’s time for us to expand down here. Some people say no one would use a park [here], but tonight actually expresses it with what you see.”

Mathan Holt, a local entrepreneur who grew up in Loachapoka and footed the bill for the event through his new business, Sparky’s Fireworks Barn, said the event was way more successful than he thought it would be and hoped to make it even bigger and better in the years to come.

In a previous interview with the OA News, Holt said he hoped the event could help bring life to the town after Syrup Sopping, an event he helped create in the 1970s, ended in 2015, but said that the first Family Fun Night was a success.