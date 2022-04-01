Live in Opelika? Check out this proposed redistricting map and share your thoughts at Tuesday's hearing

The City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to listen to the public’s opinions about the redistricting of wards in the city.

Citizens who would like to give input will have an opportunity to speak to the Opelika City Council starting at 6 p.m. in the courtroom of the municipal court building at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The proposed map for the new boundary lines was presented at the city council meeting on March 15, and several councilmembers said they think it looks good so far.

“As far as the proposal, it seems good to me,” said Ward 3 Councilman Tim Aja. “I haven’t heard any issues, and as far as Ward 3 and the way it looks like they’re proposing to redistrict, everything looks good.”

Aja said Ward 3 is one of the more compact districts, so the proposal suggests expanding the boundary line to Morris Avenue.

Aja hasn’t heard anything from any of his constituents about redistricting yet and said the plans “seem pretty logical” and “made sense” to him.

Council President and Ward 4 Councilman Eddie Smith agrees that the plan looks good to him and commended the planning department and Planning Director Matt Mosley for making the new boundaries as equally distributed as possible.

“It took a lot of thought and effort for the planning commission to come up with something that was viable and equally distributed,” Smith said. “So I think it’s a good plan.”

Smith believes the proposal meets the requirements and keeps an equal number of registered voters in each ward. He said it “retains the two wards that are minority majority.”

“We have been very blessed with a lot of growth over the last 10 years as the last census was done,” Smith said. “I think we’ll continue to grow and there’ll continue to be new subdivisions that are being started.”

Todd Rauch, Ward 5 councilman, said he doesn’t like that he will be losing some areas within his district but after meeting with Mosley believes “it’s the best redistricting” that Ward 5 can get.

Because Ward 5 is the largest district geographically and many subdivisions and hundreds of homes have been built in that area over the years, Rauch knew he was going to have to lose some of it, he said.

He said he met with Mosley, looked at the programming software Mosley used and worked together to try rearranging the lines. Afterward, Rauch decided the lines Mosley created work the best.

“This is the first time that he (Mosley) had to do the redistricting, but I think he’s done a great job with it,” Rauch said. “He’s a great city planner and he thinks a lot about what is best for Opelika and what we’re going to look like in the future. I really think that these redistricting lines, they reflect that very well.”

The Hill Flo area in the northern part of Ward 5 will join Ward 4, and Ballard Avenue and Comanche Drive in the southern part of Ward 5 will join Ward 2.

“Both of those are important to me because there are a lot of issues on Hill Flo, and Ballard Street is part of my minority population in my Ward,” Rauch said.

Rauch said the constituents he will be losing can still reach out to him if they need to and he can relay their issues to other city council members. He also said councilmembers Smith and Norris, who will preside over the Hill Flo area and Ballard Avenue and Comanche Drive if the proposal is approved, do a good job taking care of their constituents and the issues in their districts.

The city will have six months to finalize the boundary lines, but the areas proposed to change wards won’t officially move until after the 2025 election.

Ward 1 councilmen George Allen said he would like to have more time to review the proposal before commenting.

Erica Baker Norris of Ward 2 has not yet responded to the invitation to comment from the Opelika-Auburn News.

For more information about redistricting in Opelika and to see what areas will be in which ward, go to the City of Opelika website opelika-al.gov/957/2022-Redistricting-Information.