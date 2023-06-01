The Loachapoka Community Park that has been at the center of heated debates will undergo construction come mid-July, according to the Lee County Commission.

The latest update on the 4-acre park came Tuesday evening during a Lee County Commission meeting. It’s expected to cost about $440,000.

Ryan Norris, the Parks Manager for the Lee County Commission, said the price was good news and would bring the new park in under budget. A $500,000 price tag was budgeted back in January when the architecture firm McKee and Associates was hired to design the park.

Now, it’s just a matter of finding a contractor to begin work on the project.

“I’m hoping within the next week or two to have this up for bid and hopefully breaking ground sometime in the middle of July,” Norris said. “That’s the plan at least.”

Earlier this year, the Lee County Commission announced that the park would be built with pavilion between 1,500 to 1,600 square foot and similar to the one at Auburn’s KeisselPark. A ball field and parking lot will be added as well.

The existing walking trails will be updated. Fencing, a detention pond and a septic tank will also be installed.

The architecture firm expect to take about 120 to 180 days to complete the park. Norris said he would leave that up to the contractor so long as their schedule was reasonable.

Bringing the park to reality has been a long-fought battle for Loachapoka. It has been nearly three years since the city demolished its community center along Highway 14 to make room for the park.

High costs for the park hindered the process. Originally, it was expected to cost $691,000. The commission decided to drop the original plans and start over with McKee and Associates earlier this year.

Both the Lee County Commission and the City of Loachapoka agreed to pay $250,000, bringing the grand total to $500,000.

A new post office will be built near the Loachapoka Community Park property, but it’s not part of the park project, Norris said on Tuesday. Construction for the post office should be done in the summer.