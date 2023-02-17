A Loachapoka Elementary School teacher has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money to purchase equipment for her STEM students that will help vegetables grow indoors.

Pepper Dellinger has been a teacher for 23 years at middle schools and elementary schools in Lee County and in Georgia. This is her first year at Loachapoka Elementary as the STEM teacher for grades K-6.

After teaching special education for a time, she became a science teacher and got interested in STEM. While at Drake Middle School in Auburn, she started the first robotics team in 2019.

Once she was told about the new STEM position at Loachapoka Elementary, she quickly jumped on the opportunity.

Dellinger said they recently were given a refurbished farmstand, which is a self-watering, self-fertilizing hydroponic system for gardening. After not being able to find a spot on campus that would allow the plants to have six hours of sun a day, she decided she would put the farmstand in her classroom for all her students to see.

To have it inside she’ll need to purchase four glow rings, which are LED lights that will help the plants grow in Dellinger’s STEM classroom. She has set up a fundraiser through GoFundMe.

Students will not only be able to watch vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, peppers and broccoli grow, but Dellinger said they will also get to harvest and eat the vegetables.

“This is important to me because I want students to develop an understanding of where their food comes from and inspire and instill confidence in them to grow their own gardens,” Dellinger wrote.

After growing seedlings in her classroom already, Dellinger said her students were enthusiastic about watching the seeds sprout, so she decided she’d give them the opportunity to watch the entire process.

“I just want to get kids to get excited about it. I want them to become interested in gardening,” she said. “Most of our kids, more than 90% of our kids, are on free and reduced lunch.”

Dellinger said this is one of the main reasons she wanted to teach her students how to garden and grow their own food at home.

“I want them to see that they can use it, and they can eat it. They can put it on their table,” she said.

In addition to the indoor farmstand, Dellinger’s students will also have access to an outdoor garden at the school, which was paid for through a grant from the Master Gardener Club.

Dellinger said in the outdoor garden her students will plant lavender, mint and other sensory plants.

“I’m starting the vegetables inside in my hydroponic stand, and then eventually, I would like to plant a vegetable garden outside next year,” she said. “We’re starting kind of small.”

Dellinger set a goal to raise $475. She said funds will be used to purchase the four glow light rings to add to the farmstand, and any additional funds will be used to purchase seedlings.

The GoFundMe page includes a video that shows how the glow rings are used on the farmstand.