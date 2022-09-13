Loachapoka gets $250,000 from Lee County for city park and will match that with recreation funds

The Lee County Commission is moving forward with providing funds for the Loachapoka City Park. On Monday evening, the Commission voted to provide $250,000 in COVID relief funds to help the city begin with Phase 1 of the park.

The money will come out of the Government Services portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, which allows the county more flexibility in spending, said County Administrator Holly Leverette.

Additionally, Loachapoka will put $250,000 toward the project from its recreation funds. This will give the town a total of $500,000 to begin the first phase of the project.

Loachapoka Mayor Ricky Holder called the county’s donation “a good start.”

“I know we're not the biggest entity in Lee County,” Holder said. “What we've done out there so far, the walking trail, you go by any morning, there's anywhere from one to 15 cars out there with people utilizing it. We're just trying to make something so our kids have a good place to go run and play.”

The Loachapoka City Park has been several years in the making. Two years ago, the city tore down its old community center to make way for the 4-acre park. While walking trails and signs were added, the town has struggled to find funds to continue with its plans for the space.

Commissioner Richard LaGrand, who is over District 5, which Loachapoka is part of, has been pushing for the new park for a while now.

“We've been procrastinating on this for quite a long time,” LaGrand said at the previous county commission meeting. “I think we need some time frames on what we need to do, how we need to do it, and when we're going to do it.”

Leverette said Monday that there had been several meetings in the past two weeks about providing funding for the park.

“Through those meetings,” Leverette told the commission, “it is recommended that we ask you all to designate $250,000 of those ARPA funds to Loachapoka for the park, to go ahead so that we can start the design phase and getting the construction underway.”

For his part, Holder was glad to hear the county’s decision.

“We’re just excited about getting something moving,” he said. “Phase 1, I think we'll have a parking area, we'll have a pavilion going up, and some playground equipment.”

Additionally, Phase 2 will add a multipurpose ball field, basketball court and a tennis court. Holder said Phase 3 will be years down the road but may include a recreational building.

The county will also look at previous costs and see where plans can be altered to accommodate the $500,000 budget. This includes rethinking the pavilion, which originally had a cost of $187,000.

LaGrand sarcastically asked if the pavilion was gold-plated.

“What the architect developed was not necessarily what we want,” Leverette said. “It was much more elaborate than what we originally anticipated. So, by cutting back some there, we feel like we can almost complete this park with $500,000.”

“Most people in Loachapoka say, 'Why not us?'” Holder told the Lee County Commission before Monday’s meeting started. “They realize that there have been millions of dollars spent on Smiths Station, Beauregard and Beulah, and not one penny was spent in Loachapoka as of yet.”

After the meeting, Holder said, “We're excited about getting this going.”

In the meantime, six new steel benches have already been ordered for the park's walking trails.