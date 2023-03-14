Local nonprofit organization I Am My Brother’s Keeper (IAMBK) has been awarded a grant worth $50,000 from the state of Alabama.

IAMBK is just one of three nonprofit organizations across East Alabama receiving grants through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs totaling $116,500. According to a press release put out by the office of Gov. Kay Ivey, the funding will provide youth in several East Alabama counties with the structure and guidance to achieve success in and out of the classroom and become productive citizens.

“Young people must have positive influences in their lives in order to develop good behavior and sound judgement,” Gov. Ivey said. “These programs provide a challenging structure that youths of all ages need in order to progress toward a brighter, more successful future.”

IAMBK has been providing activities and structure for kids in Lee County and Macon County since 2006. The organization is currently based out of the Frank Brown Recreation Center in Auburn and works with students K-12. They have 60 volunteers and nine full time staff members working with the kids.

According to IAMBK director Dr. Trellis Calloway, her organization will use the $50,000 grant to provide support services, staff, technology supplies, transportation, and counseling for the kids and their families.

“It helps with transportation, program operation, and implementation,” Calloway said of the funding. “We try to provide programming that enables them to do well in school, that prepares them for the workforce, that helps them to have good positive relationships within their homes.”

IAMBK facilitates community-based after-school programs. The program runs Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They provide tutoring, counseling, life skills management, instruction in the performing arts, visual arts, and STEM classes.

“We’re there to provide wholesome activities, constructive opportunities for the children to be busy and to continue to learn while their parents are still working,” Calloway said.

In addition to the after-school activities in Auburn, IAMBK also provides after school activities at schools across Macon County.

In addition to the grant money that went to IAMBK, ADECA also provided $16,500 to Extended Family for Kids Centre, which operates in Calhoun, Cherokee, DeKalb and Etowah counties, as well as $50,000 to United Way of East Central Alabama to support the Helping Families Initiative in Calhoun and Cleburne counties.