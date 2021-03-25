Local artist brings attention to racial injustice through painting as Toomer’s Corner Sit In reaches 300-day mark

The holes, which Kelley said many people think of as representing gunshots, are symbols of life leaving the body and were inspired by the death of Kelley’s mother last year. The painting also incorporated bits of fractured drywall to emulate the setting of Taylor’s death after police shot her in her bedroom, Kelley said.

“Then we started bringing it to the corner, and it became a fixture here as recognizable as the signs for a moment,” Kelley said. “After that, we decided we were going to give it an art life.”

The painting, titled “Breonna Taylor,” was on display at Jacksonville State University before moving back home to the Juried Art Exhibition at Jan Dempsey, Kelley said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Kelley, his work at creating the painting as well as the continued effort at protesting racism at Toomer’s Corner is about keeping the conversation going about racism in the United States — conversations like the one he had with the police officer who inspired the painting.