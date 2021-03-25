Local artist brings attention to racial injustice through painting as Toomer’s Corner Sit In reaches 300-day mark

A painting of Breonna Taylor hung on the walls of the Jan Dempsey Art Center in Auburn while its creator stood in the rain about a mile away at Toomer’s Corner protesting racial injustice.
Artist Bay Kelley said he’s been protesting with the Toomer’s Corner Sit In group for more than 250 days and was inspired after a talk with a police officer to paint a portrait of Taylor to join one of George Floyd the group already had on display at the corner.
“There was a soldier and cop named Shane that hung out with us on the periphery … and one day he commented on [the painting of Floyd] and said we should have one of Breonna,” Kelley said. “He always gave us water and kind words, and said he appreciated what we were doing and that we were honoring what he served his country for, so I decided to do the painting.”
Kelley, who is known for his “Fifty-Two Paintings for Fifty-Two Strangers” project in 2018 in which he painted a portrait of a different person every week for a year, said all of his paintings are done in layers, including the recent portrait of Taylor.
“It began with the image of her in front of the Louisville sign after her graduation, and the state seal turned into a bed post because she was killed in her bed, then it turned into a halo,” Kelley said. “It’s about trying to capture her humanity, and meanwhile it’s got these holes in it.”
The holes, which Kelley said many people think of as representing gunshots, are symbols of life leaving the body and were inspired by the death of Kelley’s mother last year. The painting also incorporated bits of fractured drywall to emulate the setting of Taylor’s death after police shot her in her bedroom, Kelley said.
“Then we started bringing it to the corner, and it became a fixture here as recognizable as the signs for a moment,” Kelley said. “After that, we decided we were going to give it an art life.”
The painting, titled “Breonna Taylor,” was on display at Jacksonville State University before moving back home to the Juried Art Exhibition at Jan Dempsey, Kelley said.
For Kelley, his work at creating the painting as well as the continued effort at protesting racism at Toomer’s Corner is about keeping the conversation going about racism in the United States — conversations like the one he had with the police officer who inspired the painting.
“When [Kelli Thompson] began the sit in, it was after the enormous George Floyd rally, and that was a truly touching moment, but anyone who’s been involved in anti-racist work understands that there’s a killing, there’s outrage, there’s support and then it sort of fizzles down,” Kelley said. “We tried to figure out what was actionable about this, and we determined that we can only really affect one person at a time through conversation. We understand that we aren’t going to end racism, but we can have conversations and plant seeds so people can reflect on it and for us to be more reflective.”
Thompson, who began the sit-in on June 1, 2020 after Floyd’s death, has been out at the corner every afternoon since then, rain or shine. This Saturday will mark her 300th consecutive day of protesting.
“I was tired of feeling like I just showed up for moments or rallies that were planned,” Thompson said as cars drove by in the rain and honked in agreement to a sign that read “Honk if Black Lives Matter.” “I wanted to do something that was sustainable and didn’t require a bunch of people to plan an event. I just kept coming back.”
Thompson said random strangers began sitting and protesting with her on the first day she came back to the corner almost 300 days ago, and since then a dedicated group of about five or six protestors have joined her.
“It’s become this beautiful communal space around this shared goal of racial justice,” Thompson said.
Damarius Nolan-Watts, one of the regulars on Toomer’s Corner, said he’s been there over 200 times to protest in support of racial justice.
“For us to do what we do, it’s all about consistency,” Nolan-Watts said. “Most people would come out here and protest for a day and that’s it. For us it’s about consistency and getting the message out. … With racism, change doesn’t happen overnight. It takes keeping the conversation going and eventually it’ll end—maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, maybe not 10 years from now, but eventually.”
Thompson said after the 300-day mark comes, the group plans to make it until the one-year mark until they decide when to stop going to the corner every evening.
“If it still means something to the community, we’ll keep going,” Thompson said. “We’re close to the reevaluation stage, but it doesn’t seem like the community at large is ready to stop, so that means we won’t be ready to stop.”