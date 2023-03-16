Irish music always seems to get a bit of a boost in America around St. Patrick’s Day. But a group of strident musicians in the Auburn-Opelika area and beyond are taking the traditional art form and turning it into something new.

For the past 20 years, musicians have driven in from Columbus and Montgomery to join in on a local Irish jam session held every Wednesday at the Red Clay Brewing Company in Opelika. What began at the Ale House — now the Hound — in Auburn, has been a regional musician meetup since 2003.

“It’s a traditional Irish music session which just involves people coming together who know the same tunes, basically to play them together every week and to hang out and have fun,” said session organizer Scott Miller. “We also have a small community of people who come out to listen every week. Some of them are Irish Americans, and some of them are people who just enjoy the music. So, it’s a lot of fun.”

In the past year, however, this loose-knit group of people brought together by a specific subset of music found themselves trying something new.

It began when a Frenchman named Fred Holweck joined in one jam session night with a hurdy-gurdy. Suddenly the session’s centuries-old Irish musical tradition took an unexpected turn as a droning hand-cranked instrument popular in continental Europe joined the fray.

The Gaulway Ramblers, an acoustic act that plays traditional Irish and Celtic French music grew out of this unexpected mix of traditions. The name “Gaulway Ramblers” is a portmanteau of “Gaul” representing the French influence, and Galway representing the Irish influence.

The Ramblers came together last year when a man reached out to Miller about possibly playing the Celtic Bayou Festival LaFayette in Louisiana.

Thinking about the region’s cajun influences, Miller saw an opportunity and pulled together friends from the Irish jam session, including Fred, the French hurdy-gurdy player.

Miller recounts: “I said, ‘Well, I got this guy from France, who's showed up here, great player, got some great French tunes. You know, I think Cajuns would dig it. Now we're doing Irish music too, so I can put an ensemble together for you.’ And so, we did.”

The result, Miller said, was a big, powerful sound.

Central to that sound is Miller on the flute and uilleann pipes, Nathan Glazier on the guitar and banjo, Emma Dansak on the viola, CJ Alexander doing percussion with the cajón and bodhrán, and Fred Holweck with his hurdy-gurdy.

Together, the five musicians have created a unique musical tapestry, like something removed from a medieval tavern, or something suitable for a fantasy adventure. Dansak, the group’s classically trained viola player, confirms the correlation.

“If you look on where our music lands on Spotify, it's on a ton of Dungeons and Dragons playlists with all this kind of video game music and stuff,” she said. “So that's pretty fun.”

Last year’s Celtic Bayou Festival was supposed to be a one-off thing. However, soon after that show, more calls came in and more festivals began to get lined up. A year later, the Gaulway Ramblers are still playing together and are set to return to The Celtic Bayou Festival this St Patrick’s Day.

However, the group continues to keep their musical traditions alive year-round, not just during the St. Patrick’s Day season. Members still play the weekly Red Clay sessions as well, along with whoever wants to join.

“That's just how it stays alive,” Dansak said. “It’s gatherings wherever there's a pub that's willing to host a weekly or so musical session and people who are already familiar with the music come and meet. It just forms a node in a big almost circulatory network of this living tradition.”

Miller confirms this sentiment. “They're not really putting on a performance per se. It's just a group of friends coming together and playing the common session tunes that we all know,” he said.

It’s a tradition that Miller is excited to pass on to younger players. With America’s large Irish population, he sees the art form continuing to grow.

“It's great to see that in America in the 21st century, you have young people who are wanting to play this music that's been around for 200, 250 years,” he said. “To be able to have a link to the past and link to the traditional cultures of Ireland and France, it's a special thing… and I'm glad to see it thriving and continuing.”

Regarding the music, Dansak adds, “I think it's kind of nourishing. You know? There's nothing cynical about it.”

The Gaulway Ramblers will perform at the Celtic Bayou Festival in LaFayette, La., again this St. Patrick’s Day. They also have multiple shows lined up in Opelika through the end of March. They will play the Jailhouse at Rock N Roll Pinball on the 21st, and the Sound Wall on the 23rd.

The Irish music session meets at Red Clay Brewing Company on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

To hear the Gaulway Ramblers, visit thegaulwayramblers.hearnow.com, or find their album, Traditional Irish and French Music, on Spotify.