Local Barberitos franchisee recognized as "Bigger than a Burrito"

An Auburn burrito restaurant franchisee is seeing his work pay off after receiving an award celebrating his location's fundraising efforts.

Mark Weeks, who runs the Barberitos on Opelika Road, received the chain's "Bigger than a Burrito" award which the company says recognizes community involvement and is its highest award, but Weeks chalked the honor up to his whole staff.

"I'm just a small part of the equation," Weeks told the Opelika-Auburn News. "I can't do what I do without them and they can't do without me, so together it just makes a perfect way to go help serve our community."

Weeks received the award Sunday at Barberitos' National Franchisee Convention in Athens, Ga., after joining the company in February 2019 to open the Auburn location, which has prepared free meals for area nonprofits like the Hudson Family Foundation, catered for the Auburn Tigers football team and given discounts and meal donations to East Alabama Health employees during the pandemic.

Weeks said it all started in the spring of 2020 when he partnered with Byerly and Associates, a tax accounting firm in Auburn, to donate 500 meals to employees at East Alabama Medical Center during the pandemic.