Local citizens raise funds for liver transplant

Last week, 100% of all cash tips at The Irritable Bao last week were given to the Harrison family, and a guest bartending event at Niffers raised around $1,500, according to Davis.

“Ronnie needs our help,” Whitley Dykes, owner of The Irritable Bao, said. “He is in desperate need of a liver transplant and is suffering from major complications with COVID-19. Please consider giving finically to help alleviate the burden on his family, and please join this community in praying that his every need be met.”

For those who seek to help in a unique way, the hashtag challenge #RideforRonnie has been created. To honor Ronnie’s 42nd birthday on Nov. 27, supporters can ride, walk, run or bike 4.2 miles and donate $5 dollars when the mileage has been completed.

So far, over $15,000 dollars have been donated for Ronnie’s liver transplant. Word of mouth and personal social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook are the fundraiser’s biggest tools, Davis says, for the worthy cause.

“We've gotten to know his family and his parents really well, and they're just the most incredibly kind and gracious and compassionate, compassionate people I've ever met in my life,” Davis said. “They just love people very well and so we wanted to love them, as well as we could, in return.