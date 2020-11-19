Local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center rose slightly during the week, as new local cases continue to rise.

There were 34 virus patients hospitalized on Wednesday and Thursday, with seven requiring ventilation. The number of hospitalized patients is the highest since mid-October when 37 virus patients were hospitalized, according to EAMC data.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 46 new virus cases in Chambers County, 91 in Lee County, 18 in Macon County, 19 in Russell County and 59 in Tallapoosa County from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The average number of COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks also remains on the rise in east Alabama counties. Chambers County is averaging about 13 new cases per day, Macon County is averaging about six cases, Russell County is averaging about seven cases and Tallapoosa County is averaging about 17 cases, according to ADPH.

Lee County’s average is the highest average number of new cases reported per day during the past two weeks among east Alabama counties. The county is averaging about 40 new cases per day. Lee County was averaging about 18 new cases on Oct. 25, data shows.

