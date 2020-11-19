Local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center rose slightly during the week, as new local cases continue to rise.
There were 34 virus patients hospitalized on Wednesday and Thursday, with seven requiring ventilation. The number of hospitalized patients is the highest since mid-October when 37 virus patients were hospitalized, according to EAMC data.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 46 new virus cases in Chambers County, 91 in Lee County, 18 in Macon County, 19 in Russell County and 59 in Tallapoosa County from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The average number of COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks also remains on the rise in east Alabama counties. Chambers County is averaging about 13 new cases per day, Macon County is averaging about six cases, Russell County is averaging about seven cases and Tallapoosa County is averaging about 17 cases, according to ADPH.
Lee County’s average is the highest average number of new cases reported per day during the past two weeks among east Alabama counties. The county is averaging about 40 new cases per day. Lee County was averaging about 18 new cases on Oct. 25, data shows.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 1,047 confirmed, 594 probable, 1,641 combined
- Lee County – 4,646 confirmed, 2,717 probable, 7,363 combined
- Macon County – 598 confirmed, 82 probable, 680 combined
- Russell County – 1,912 confirmed, 192 probable, 2,104 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,285 confirmed, 380 probable, 1,665 combined
There were 189,461 confirmed virus cases and 36,449 probable cases as of Thursday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 225,910.
There were 3,123 confirmed deaths and 296 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.
Of the 3,123 reported deaths in Alabama, 41 are from Chambers County, 50 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 88 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 296 probable deaths, seven are from Chambers County, 14 from Lee County, four from Macon County and one from Tallapoosa County.
State
Alabama saw the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday. There were 1,315 virus patients hospitalized on Thursday, the most since 1,326 were hospitalized on Aug. 14, according to ADPH and EAMC.
Alabama’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate last week, 11.5 percent, was the highest percentage since the week of Aug. 1-7. EAMC’s positivity rate was 12.6 percent last week, the hospital said.
