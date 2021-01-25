Local COVID-19 death toll rises during weekend

The COVID-19 death toll rose in east Alabama throughout the weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one virus death and reported one probable virus death in Lee County, three virus deaths in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Monday.

As of Monday, there have been 5,469 confirmed deaths and 1,193 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 5,469 reported deaths in Alabama, 53 are from Chambers County, 72 from Lee County, 29 from Macon County, 11 from Russell County and 103 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,193 probable deaths, 17 are from Chambers County, 35 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported 62 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 229 in Lee County, 20 in Macon County, 94 in Russell County and 53 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Sunday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

