Local COVID-19 death toll rises during weekend

The COVID-19 death toll rose in east Alabama throughout the weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one virus death and reported one probable virus death in Lee County, three virus deaths in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Monday.
As of Monday, there have been 5,469 confirmed deaths and 1,193 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 5,469 reported deaths in Alabama, 53 are from Chambers County, 72 from Lee County, 29 from Macon County, 11 from Russell County and 103 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,193 probable deaths, 17 are from Chambers County, 35 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported 62 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 229 in Lee County, 20 in Macon County, 94 in Russell County and 53 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Sunday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,551 confirmed, 1,503 probable, 3,054 combined
- Lee County – 7,540 confirmed, 5,721 probable, 13,261 combined
- Macon County – 981 confirmed, 247 probable, 1,228 combined
- Russell County – 2,838 confirmed, 746 probable, 3,584 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,311 confirmed, 852 probable, 3,163 combined
Lee County is averaging about 122 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 32
- Macon County — 10
- Russell County — 38
- Tallapoosa County — 47
ADPH reported 1,839 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, 1,527 confirmed cases and 312 probable cases. There were 350,988 confirmed cases and 92,021 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 443,009 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com.