Local COVID-19 death toll rises, new cases continue to soar

The local COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday as the number of new virus cases in east Alabama and the state continued to soar.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one death in Chambers County, three deaths in Macon County and two in Tallapoosa County from Wednesday to Thursday. The department also added one probable virus death to Tallapoosa County during the same timeframe.

As of Thursday, there have been a total of 3,745 confirmed and 509 probable COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic, according to ADPH.

Of the 3,745 reported deaths in Alabama, 46 are from Chambers County, 54 from Lee County, 22 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 93 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 509 probable deaths, 12 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, five from Macon County, two from Russell County and three from Tallapoosa County.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday also rose. ADPH reported 38 new virus cases in Chambers County, 207 in Lee County, 27 in Macon County, 46 in Russell County and 50 in Tallapoosa County during that timeframe.