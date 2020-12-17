Local COVID-19 death toll rises, new cases continue to soar

The local COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday as the number of new virus cases in east Alabama and the state continued to soar.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one death in Chambers County, three deaths in Macon County and two in Tallapoosa County from Wednesday to Thursday. The department also added one probable virus death to Tallapoosa County during the same timeframe.
As of Thursday, there have been a total of 3,745 confirmed and 509 probable COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic, according to ADPH.
Of the 3,745 reported deaths in Alabama, 46 are from Chambers County, 54 from Lee County, 22 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 93 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 509 probable deaths, 12 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, five from Macon County, two from Russell County and three from Tallapoosa County.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday also rose. ADPH reported 38 new virus cases in Chambers County, 207 in Lee County, 27 in Macon County, 46 in Russell County and 50 in Tallapoosa County during that timeframe.
Lee County saw its average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks rise by two since Tuesday. The county is averaging about 77 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to ADPH data.
There were 5,384 confirmed cases and 3,671 probable cases in Lee County on Thursday. The combined total was 9,055 COVID-19 cases.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,226 confirmed, 850 probable, 2,076 combined
- Macon County – 752 confirmed, 130 probable, 882 combined
- Russell County – 2,141 confirmed, 398 probable, 2,539 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,512 confirmed, 619 probable, 2,131 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 16
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 16
- Tallapoosa County — 17
ADPH reported 4,695 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 3,515 confirmed cases and 1,180 probable cases. There were 253,364 confirmed cases and 56,971 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 310,335 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
