Local COVID-19 hospitalizations declining steadily

East Alabama Medical Center continues to see a decline in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Alabama’s mask mandate went into effect.
There were 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Thursday and Friday, the lowest total since July 4. There were seven patients on a ventilator on Friday, according to hospital data.
The decline in COVID-19 patients is giving hospital staff a much-needed break and a chance to refresh should another COVID-19 spike hit.
“July was a very busy month and our employees on several nursing units exceeded their normal number of hours in order to care for our patients,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “With the decline in COVID-19 cases right now, we’re going to do all we can in the next couple of weeks to provide some time off to as many as possible so they can relax a little and be refreshed should another spike in cases occur.”
EAMC is also seeing a decline in testing volumes and positivity rates. The hospital tested 165 individuals total on Wednesday and Thursday at its drive-thru testing site. Of those tested, 14 were positive for COVID-19, yielding an 8.4 percent positivity rate, EAMC said.
The numbers from Wednesday and Thursday were lower than Monday and Tuesday when EAMC tested 213 patients. Of those tested on Monday and Tuesday, 24 were positivity, yielding an 11.2 percent positivity rate, according to EAMC.
The Auburn University Medical Clinic, however, saw a decrease in tests and an increase in positivity rate on Wednesday and Thursday compared to Monday and Tuesday.
The clinic tested 381 people total on Wednesday and Thursday with only 26 being positive. The positivity rate was 6.8 percent. The clinic tested 409 individuals total on Monday and Tuesday when 24 were positive, which yielded a 5.9 percent positivity rate, EAMC said.
Local numbers
The risk of contracting of COVID-19 lowered over the past week in east Alabama counties, however, the number of news cases confirmed per day remains steady, according to ADPH.
There were 835 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 2,628 in Lee County, 332 in Macon County, 1,342 in Russell County and 849 in Tallapoosa County as of Friday evening, according to ADPH.
ADPH confirmed the most new cases in Russell County on Thursday, confirming 65 new cases. The department also confirmed 40 new cases in Lee County, 12 in Macon County and 11 in Tallapoosa County. There were no new cases confirmed in Chambers County on Thursday, according to ADPH data.
Although declining, Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks in east Alabama with about 29 new cases per day, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 5
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 22
- Tallapoosa County — 7
Tallapoosa County moved from a very high-risk county to a moderate-risk county in the latest COVID-19 county risk map produced by ADPH, which was released Friday afternoon. Both Lee and Russell counties moved from high-risk counties to moderate-risk counties.
Macon County moved from a high-risk county to a moderate-risk county. Chambers County moved from a moderate-risk county to a high-risk county.
The classification comes from the 14-day average of new cases in the county.
There were 94,827 confirmed cases and 1,674 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Friday night, according to ADPH.
Of the 1,674 reported deaths, 38 are from Chambers County, 44 from Lee County, 13 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 79 from Tallapoosa County.
