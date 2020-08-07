Local COVID-19 hospitalizations declining steadily

East Alabama Medical Center continues to see a decline in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Alabama’s mask mandate went into effect.

There were 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Thursday and Friday, the lowest total since July 4. There were seven patients on a ventilator on Friday, according to hospital data.

The decline in COVID-19 patients is giving hospital staff a much-needed break and a chance to refresh should another COVID-19 spike hit.

“July was a very busy month and our employees on several nursing units exceeded their normal number of hours in order to care for our patients,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “With the decline in COVID-19 cases right now, we’re going to do all we can in the next couple of weeks to provide some time off to as many as possible so they can relax a little and be refreshed should another spike in cases occur.”

EAMC is also seeing a decline in testing volumes and positivity rates. The hospital tested 165 individuals total on Wednesday and Thursday at its drive-thru testing site. Of those tested, 14 were positive for COVID-19, yielding an 8.4 percent positivity rate, EAMC said.