Local fire chief supports Mississippi family at National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Weekend

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families that experienced the loss of a loved one were only able to have small graveside services.

For Pat Hollowell, of Byhalia, Miss., this made the passing of her husband even more difficult.

Her husband, Hugh Hollowell Sr., was the president of the Watson Volunteer Fire Department board of directors, an active firefighter and the emergency management coordinator for Marshall County, Miss.

He contracted COVID in the line of duty and passed away on Oct. 22, 2020, at the age of 69.

This year at the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Md., Hollowell was honored along with 147 other fallen firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 or in previous years.

Fire Chief Rob Low represented Opelika’s Plainview Volunteer Fire Department by volunteering to escort a family during the memorial weekend on Oct. 8-9. This year Low was assigned to the Hollowell family.

“There’s no higher honor than that,” Low said. “It’s a very emotional kind of thing because you’re there representing a brother or sister firefighter that has made the ultimate sacrifice in their job.”

Low, 55, has been in the fire service for 35 years. After retiring from Greater Naples Fire Rescue in Florida in January, he and his wife Jill moved to Opelika where he decided to join the Plainview Volunteer Fire Department.

He’s been involved with the NFFF for 15 years and has been a family escort at the memorial weekend event six times.

“The very first time I did it was in 2009, and when I got back from there, I felt like that was probably the single most important thing I’ve done in my life,” he said.

Low said he enjoyed getting to know the Hollowell family and described them as “salt of the earth kind of people.”

Pandemic

Pat and Hugh Hollowell met in high school, got married in 1969 and were married for 51 years. They had three sons, Hugh Jr., Neal and Jimmy as well as four grandchildren with one more on the way.

Hugh served four years in the Air Force where he spent time in Korea managing the command unit for communications. Afterwards, he returned to his hometown in Mississippi, and with the help of his wife, established the Watson Volunteer Fire Department.

Pat said they didn’t receive money from the county and had to raise the funds and put down the concrete themselves.

Hugh was a volunteer for the local fire department since it was established in the 1970s. He was the fire chief for seven of those years, later the president of the board and was also the emergency management coordinator for the county since 1996.

He was planning to retire in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic began and he withdrew his retirement feeling like he couldn’t leave his community during this crisis.

Low said Hugh felt responsible to respond to the pandemic and protect the members of the community.

Pat said her husband and the other volunteer firemen worked night and day to find supplies to fight the virus.

“We didn’t have the shots back then and we couldn’t find sanitizer. We couldn’t find protective uniforms to put on the guys to go into situations. Even the clinics couldn’t find it,” Pat said. “Everyone had stopped working because everyone was sick.”

Hugh traveled to military storage units, brought back what the guards would allow and gave the supplies to clinics, fire departments and ambulances that were in need.

Pat said her husband was the type of person who remained calm in stressful situations and who could calm other people as well. People would always come to Hugh for advice, even for things he didn’t know much about, because they trusted him.

Closure

Pat said she can’t express how much it meant to her and her family to have Hugh recognized at the NFFF memorial and to have his name engraved on the memorial wall on the National Fire Academy campus.

She wasn’t sure at first if she wanted to go or if she would be able to handle it emotionally, but she decided she wanted to do it for her three children.

“We weren’t able to have a celebration,” Pat said. “All the fire departments wanted to put on a parade and all this, but we couldn’t do it because of COVID. We were all locked down.”

They weren’t allowed to have more than 10 people at the graveside service and only family could attend.

“It felt like we didn’t give him a proper burial because he did so much for the county,” Pat said.

The program during the memorial weekend gave Pat and her family closure and connected them to a new friend, Chief Rob Low.

“Rob was so helpful. He never left our side,” Pat said.

Low not only helped explain what was going to happen and where they needed to be, but also helped Pat, who was in an electric wheelchair, navigate the terrain that had bumps, ditches and cords for cameras.

“I only had to be rescued twice because my wheelchair wouldn’t make it,” Pat laughed. “He called guys over to help and they grab on each side and lifted me up and over (the ditch).”

During the ceremony when Hugh’s photo and story appeared on the screen, Pat began to cry, but Low, who was sitting next to her, was there to comfort her.

“You’d have thought he was my son. He was patting me on the shoulder telling me I can get through it,” she said.

The NFFF recognized each family representing a fallen fireman during the ceremony.

Pat said she was given a book with photos and stories of each fallen fireman; a new U.S. flag that has been flown over the U.S. capitol and over the memorial in Maryland; a rose; and a gold shield patch with her husband’s name and date engraved on it.