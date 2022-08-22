Local Girl Scouts want Auburn City Schools to change its dress code, so they've created a petition

Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system.

They stated in the petition that students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.”

The petition went live at 8 a.m. on Friday and has received about 780 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for Auburn City Schools, said the district was made aware of the petition before the weekend and planned meetings as early as Monday to discuss it further.

“Having students put a petition together is something that I think is encouraged by the school system for students to have a voice,” Chesser said.

Marcie Gaylor, the volunteer experience coordinator for Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, said about four girls from Troop 7018 and Troop 7012 got together in May to discuss the dress code and came up with the idea to modify it. The girls came up with the wording by themselves with the guidance of a few adults, Gaylor said.

“We always encourage girls to become involved, and especially to do that through appropriate channels,” she said. “Part of our Girl Scout law says to respect yourself and others and to respect authority. They’re also asked to be courageous and strong and make the world a better place.”

Gaylor said she's very proud of the girls for taking a stand.

In the petition, the girls state that the dress code “prevents girls’ success” as it makes girls self-conscious, stressed and anxious.

The Girl Scouts stated that the current dress code wastes instructional time and discriminates against individuals with low income. It also describes the difficulty girls have while shopping and trying to find clothes that fit the rules.

“Because all bodies are different, lots of girls cannot find clothing that meets the dress code on the shelves of any store in Auburn,” the petition states. “The same shirt or pair of shorts will fit dress code on one girl but not another.”

Gaylor said one of the rules the girls would like to change involves the required length for shorts, skirts and dresses. ACS currently requires all hemlines to be no shorter than four inches above the knee. The Girl Scouts proposed to change it to a standardized inseam length, so it’s easier to shop for.

Several parents and even former students have voiced their approval for the petition on Facebook.

“Way to Go Girls!!! I 100% support this," one parent wrote. "My 5’8” tall daughter always had to wear jeans in 100 degree heat."

“Can non parents sign? I’m a former student of ACS and have ALWAYS had issues with the overall restrictive and sexist dress code,” another person wrote. “Glad to see people pushing for a more realistic and modern approach and especially from the student body itself!”

As the parent of a first-grader and a fourth-grader at ACS, Gaylor said she is all for updating the dress code.

Some parents on Facebook commented that the dress code is also a struggle for boys, something Gaylor said the girls who wrote the petition are taking into consideration.

“Their thinking here is that this is something that affects a lot of girls,” Gaylor said. “In fact, they have learned since then that boys are also affected by the dress code and that boys also struggle with finding appropriate clothes to wear for the school system.”

Recently, Opelika City Schools revised its dress code to be more simple and up to date.

The Girl Scouts looked at the new dress code for OCS as well as for Tuscaloosa City Schools, which also went through a recent revision, and used parts from each and created their own to present to the school board.

Here is the proposal:

Students must wear clothing that covers the area from the shoulders to mid-thigh.

Pants, shorts, and skirts must be worn at the waist and should fit properly.

Skirts and dresses must be fingertip length. Shorts must have a 4-inch inseam or longer.

Ripped jeans may be worn, but the rips must be below fingertip length.

Undergarments must be worn in an appropriate manner and should not be visible.

Tops must have sleeves with a minimum width of 2 inches.

Pajamas should not be worn to school.

T-shirts or any other type clothing or personal item bearing a reference to firearms, weapons, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, drugs, drug-related slogans, sexual references, gang affiliation and/or any other wording, drawings, pictures, etc., which in any way can be interpreted as suggestive, obscene, offensive, or relating to violence, etc., are not permitted.

No sunglasses, hats, hoods, or other head coverings are to be worn during the regular school day. Religious head coverings are an exception.

Students are required to wear appropriate shoes to school at all times - no bare feet.

Chesser, with Auburn City Schools, said school principals were supposed to meet about the petition on Monday.

Gaylor said the girls who drafted the petition are planning to meet with Superintendent Cristen Herring to discuss the topic, and it’s also likely they will present their idea at a school board meeting.

To view the current ACS dress code, go to school website and view the Parent Student Handbook.

To view the proposed dress code and sign the petition, click here.