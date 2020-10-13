Local Halloween events kick into high gear Friday

Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but holiday-themed events are starting to kick into high gear beginning this weekend despite COVID-19 still affecting the area.

Opelika Parks and Recreation is gearing up to host its first events since February on Friday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really excited to finally be able to do something,” Laura Leigh Chesser, public relations coordinator for Opelika’s Parks and Recreation Department, said. “We feel like the community is really just wanting to get out and do something in a safe environment. They are tired of being stuck at home and we’re glad that we have outdoor facilities that give us the space to have something and then just really glad that the city is allowing it, that we have good staff who are willing to help out, pitch in, to make sure it is safe.”

The department will kick off the town’s Halloween celebrations on Friday with two events, one for children and one for adults.

Pumpkin Splash

The Great Pumpkin Splash is set to be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and the Opelika SportsPlex for children ages 6 to 12. The event features pumpkins floating in the SportsPlex’s pool.