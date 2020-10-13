Local Halloween events kick into high gear Friday

Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but holiday-themed events are starting to kick into high gear beginning this weekend despite COVID-19 still affecting the area.
Opelika Parks and Recreation is gearing up to host its first events since February on Friday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really excited to finally be able to do something,” Laura Leigh Chesser, public relations coordinator for Opelika’s Parks and Recreation Department, said. “We feel like the community is really just wanting to get out and do something in a safe environment. They are tired of being stuck at home and we’re glad that we have outdoor facilities that give us the space to have something and then just really glad that the city is allowing it, that we have good staff who are willing to help out, pitch in, to make sure it is safe.”
The department will kick off the town’s Halloween celebrations on Friday with two events, one for children and one for adults.
Pumpkin Splash
The Great Pumpkin Splash is set to be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and the Opelika SportsPlex for children ages 6 to 12. The event features pumpkins floating in the SportsPlex’s pool.
“All we do is throw a bunch of pumpkins in the pool and kids can come and pick their pumpkin out of the pool,” Chesser said. “They’re at varying depth of the pool so some will be in a little bit shallower water, some will be in a little bit deeper water, but you still want the kids to be pretty strong swimmer to make sure that they can get the pumpkin, bring it to the side and all of that.”
Once the child has gotten their pumpkin, they will be able to decorate it with stickers before bringing it home. The pumpkin splash is the first event to be held at the SportsPlex’s pool, something Chesser is looking forward to.
“We haven’t been able to do much in our pool especially since COVID started because we can’t have locker rooms open and things like that still,” she said. “Just to have something going on back there is pretty exciting for us.”
This year’s pumpkin splash is also going to look different than ones held in years past because of COVID-19 precautions.
“We usually have free swim following it so we’re not going to do that this year,” Chesser said. “It’s going to be a little more rigid as far as the kids coming. They’re going to have to wait instead of just hanging out on the pool deck, they’ll have to be on the bleachers and social distance. And then we’ll kind of do one at time.”
It is $4 to participate in the pumpkin splash. Those interested in participating must pre-register by Tuesday, but more may still be accepted later in the week.
“I do know if we still have spots we’ll take more people really until like the day of,” Chesser added.
Spring Villa
The parks and recreation department is also set to hold Fright Night at the Villa on Friday at Spring Villa Park, screening a horror movie for mature audiences.
“Viewer discretion is advised,” Chesser said. “Definitely not something you want to bring your kids to, but it’s going to be a really fun night.”
Last year was the first time the department held a scary movie night at Spring Villa and Chesser knew it was something she wanted to do again.
“I thought it was just a really cool concept because Spring Villa is supposedly haunted and so you’ve already got the eerie backdrop and then we’re just showing a scary movie on the lawn of the big house,” she said. “It’s just a really neat concept.”
This year’s movie is the most recent version of “The Invisible Man” and it is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. There won’t be concessions this year due to COVID-19, but people are encouraged to bring their own snacks with them.
“People can just bring a blanket or lawn chair,” Chesser said. “You just have to bring your own stuff and then just relax and watch the movie on the lawn of the villa.”
Chesser said in order to host Friday’s events, she and her team had to thoroughly plan them in order to keep the community safe.
“We’re having to put a lot of thought into the simple stuff of how can we make sure people are socially distant while they’re actually doing the event,” she said. “We’ve had to consider a lot of different things, bathrooms, things like that.
“We’ve just been spending a lot of time in the planning phase to make sure something can happen.”
She added that the city of Opelika required the department to submit its event plans in order to make sure everyone attending would be safe during the ongoing pandemic.
Auburn events
There also are numerous Halloween-themed events taking place in Auburn in the coming weeks, including Fright Nights at the Arboretum.
The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department and the Donald E. Davis Arboretum at Auburn University will hold its fourth annual Friday Fright Night at the arboretum on Oct. 23 but will have several COVID-19 precautions in place.
Gates to the event will open at 6 p.m. and a child-friendly cartoon will be shown at 6:30 p.m. The first featured film, “Little Shop Horrors,” will begin at about 7:15 p.m. and will be followed by “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which is expected to begin at 9 p.m.
Those who attend the event are required to wear a mask when entering and exiting the movie and if they leave their designated seating area. Seating areas will be clearly marked to help maintain social distancing, Auburn Parks and Recreation said.
Event attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner.
The Donald E. Davis Arboretum is located at 181 Garden Drive in Auburn. Visit auburnalabama.org/parks/events-and-calendar/outdoor-movie-series for more information.
More events
There are more events taking place throughout October. Other Halloween-themed events scheduled include:
Friday
“The Addams Family, Young at Park”
- When: 7 – 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Southside Center for the Arts, Opelika
- Cost: $10 for students, $15 for adults
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
- When: 6 and 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Saturday
“The Addams Family, Young at Park”
- When: 2 – 4:15 p.m. & 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Southside Center for the Arts, Opelika
- Cost: $10 for students, $15 for adults
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
- When: 6 and 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Friday, Oct. 23
Halloween Enchanted Forest
- When: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, Auburn
- Cost: $7/person, free for children age 2 and under
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
- When: 6 and 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
“The Addams Family, Young at Park”
- When: 7 – 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Southside Center for the Arts, Opelika
- Cost: $10 for students, $15 for adults
Saturday, Oct. 24
“The Addams Family, Young at Park”
- When: 2 – 4:15 p.m. & 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Southside Center for the Arts, Opelika
- Cost: $10 for students, $15 for adults
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
- When: 6 and 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Sunday, Oct. 25
Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Auburn UMC Trunk or Treat
- When: 3 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Auburn United Methodist Church
- Cost: Free
Monday, Oct. 26
Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Thursday, Oct. 29
Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Downtown Drive-thru Trick or Treat
- When: 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Opelika
- Cost: Free
Friday, Oct. 30
Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Drive-thru Trick or Treat
- When: 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Parks and Recreation Center
- Cost: Free
Tour de Fright
- When: 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex
- Cost: Free for parents and children age 12 and under
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
- When: 6 and 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Saturday, Oct. 31
Haunted Zumba
- When: 8 – 9 a.m. & 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Frank Brown Recreation Center, Auburn
- Cost: Free
Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt
- When: Noon – 5 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
- When: 6 and 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
