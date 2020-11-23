Local health officials offer guidance ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

There are five main factors listed by the CDC that contribute to the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 at small, in-person gatherings – location, duration, number of people, behaviors of attendees before gathering and behaviors of attendees during the gathering.

When it comes to gathering location, outdoors is better than indoors, Bailey said.

“So indoor gatherings, you’re going to have increased risk, decreased ventilation, you know, you’re going to be in a more enclosed space so outdoors are always better,” she said, adding that just because a gathering outdoors does not mean the risk is zero.

“Just because you’re outside does not mean that there’s no risk,” Bailey said. “You would want to make sure that physical distancing is maintained.”

The CDC says that gatherings that last longer pose more of a risk than shorter gatherings.

Bailey said in terms of the size of the gathering that the more people that are gathered, the higher the risk.

“The size of the holiday gathering should be probably based on the ability for everyone to be able to space out more than six feet,” she said.

The behaviors of those attending gatherings are important to Bailey.