Local health officials offer guidance ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Americans are deliberating whether or not to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local health officials are concerned about the Thanksgiving holiday because of the rise of new COVID-19 cases in the community, state and country.
“The biggest concern right now for the spread of the virus especially with the degree of activity that is happening across many states is small gatherings and the close interactions,” Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic, said.
There were 7,539 total virus cases, confirmed and probable combined, reported in Lee County and 234,080 cases in Alabama on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Past COVID-19 trends also show a rise in new virus cases in the weeks that followed national holidays, a trend that worries East Alabama Medical Center’s Brooke Bailey.
“You can clearly see around every holiday, not just in our area, but within our country, after a holiday whether it was Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween, we were seeing spikes and that’s the scary thing,” said Bailey, EAMC’s Infection Prevention director. “The scary thing is that starting with Thanksgiving and then Christmas - and also being in the winter months where now people are going to be staying inside more and not being able to be outside more - that these cases are going to continue to skyrocket and resources are going to be less.”
Although COVID-19 cases are soaring throughout the country, Bailey encourages Lee County residents to make knowledge-based decisions when deciding whether or not to gather with loved ones for Thanksgiving.
“My advice is to be smart, to think about the implications if someone that you’re around were exposed to you and you had COVID, what would those implications be,” she said. “And that’s something that really needs to be considered.”
What to do
The number one thing health officials want residents to keep in mind before making a Thanksgiving decision is to make sure they are taking the necessary steps to keep themselves safe from the virus.
“You need to take necessary steps in advance to protect both yourself as well as your family and friends that you will interact with,” Kam said.
Bailey added that the safest option for Thanksgiving may not be a large family gathering, but rather a more intimate one.
“The safest thing to do is to only be around your immediate family,” she said.
However, many residents may still choose to spend their Thanksgiving by having a large family gathering. If that’s the case, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and ADPH released guidance on how to hold these gatherings in a safe way.
There are five main factors listed by the CDC that contribute to the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 at small, in-person gatherings – location, duration, number of people, behaviors of attendees before gathering and behaviors of attendees during the gathering.
When it comes to gathering location, outdoors is better than indoors, Bailey said.
“So indoor gatherings, you’re going to have increased risk, decreased ventilation, you know, you’re going to be in a more enclosed space so outdoors are always better,” she said, adding that just because a gathering outdoors does not mean the risk is zero.
“Just because you’re outside does not mean that there’s no risk,” Bailey said. “You would want to make sure that physical distancing is maintained.”
The CDC says that gatherings that last longer pose more of a risk than shorter gatherings.
Bailey said in terms of the size of the gathering that the more people that are gathered, the higher the risk.
“The size of the holiday gathering should be probably based on the ability for everyone to be able to space out more than six feet,” she said.
The behaviors of those attending gatherings are important to Bailey.
“Are they going to adhere to the behaviors in regard to social distancing, wearing your mask, washing your hands and other measures that will decrease the risk of exposure,” she said in terms of guest behavior during the gathering.
Behaviors before the gathering are also extremely important to protecting the health of those in attendance.
“If you have someone that is going to be continuously exposed before gathering then, of course, they’re going to be a high risk of exposing you when you attend that gathering,” Bailey said.
Along with the list of factors provided by the CDC, those who plan to gather need to be attuned to their own health before attending.
“If you do participate in the gathering, you want to make sure that if you are feeling ill, if you have been diagnosed with COVID or you’ve been around someone who’s diagnosed with COVID then you do not need to attend those gatherings,” Bailey said. “You need to quarantine and get tested based on what your level of exposure was.”
Testing
Getting COVID-19 testing before attending holiday gatherings may be helpful, but it is not the end-all-be-all.
“Just because someone tests positive today doesn’t mean that they may not develop symptoms tomorrow,” Bailey said. “Getting a test is somewhat helpful but just because someone has a negative test today doesn’t mean that they may not be contagious and asymptomatic meaning not having any symptoms tomorrow.”
Kam added that being tested is not a substitute for other COVID-19 safety measures.
“The first and most important point that I need people to understand, testing is not a substitute for wearing a mask, physically distancing, sanitizing your hands and keeping the size of your group interactions to a minimum,” he said.
Bailey suggests that if someone wants to attend a family gathering, the safest thing to do is to self-isolate.
“The safest thing to do is… to isolate yourself from high-risk exposure prior to that event,” she said. “You know, decreasing the activities that would put you at higher risk of possibly being exposed to the virus and developing the virus.”
What’s right
Deciding whether to cut a turkey at the table or virtually over Zoom isn’t an easy decision, but the choices community members make affect a lot more than just themselves.
“Everyone of us is fatigued and tired of this virus, but our choices can affect our loved ones, and they can affect the loved ones of others,” Bailey said.
For more information regarding CDC and ADPH guidance for Thanksgiving, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/news/2020/11/18b.html.
Concerned about COVID-19?
