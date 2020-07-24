Local hospitalizations decrease after reaching peak days before

East Alabama Medical Center saw a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations after hitting a record mark Wednesday.
There were 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Friday night, a decrease of eight from Wednesday’s record of 62 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to hospital data.
“We’re encouraged by this development and will watch to see if it continues in the days ahead,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.
Additionally, nine patients were on ventilators Friday.
The hospital also is seeing a decrease in the number of calls to its COVID-19 hotline, and officials are hopeful the testing volume will decrease in the coming days.
“Testing-wise, we have received fewer calls the past couple of days to our 528-SICK call center,” Atkinson said. “Because we have been scheduling out a day or two, testing has not dropped off yet, but we’re hopeful it will early next week.”
The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon today and the drive-thru testing site will be open as well.
Atkinson added that it’s still too early to know if the mask mandate is helping.
“From a hospitalization standpoint, it’s probably still too early to draw a direct correlation to the statewide mask mandate that went into effect late last week because symptoms take a while to progress before requiring a patient to be admitted,” he said.
Local numbersThe Alabama Department of Public Health continues to confirm more new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties.
There were 759 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 2,194 in Lee County, 279 in Macon County, 1,006 in Russell County and 747 in Tallapoosa County on Friday night, according to APDH.
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases confirmed per day over the past 14 days with 45. Despite the daily average, ADPH confirmed only 26 new cases in Lee County on Thursday, a decrease of 32 from the number confirmed Wednesday.
Following are the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
Chambers County — 6
Macon County — 5
Russell County — 24
Tallapoosa County — 9
Lee County remained a high-risk county in the latest COVID-19 county risk map produced by ADPH, which was released Friday afternoon. Russell County moved from a high-risk county to a moderate-risk county.
Chambers, Macon and Russell counties were all designated as moderate-risk counties.
The classification comes from the 14-day average of new cases in the county.
There were 74,365 confirmed cases and 1,395 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Friday night, according to ADPH.
Of the 1,395 reported deaths, 37 are from Chambers County, 40 from Lee County, 12 from Macon County, one from Russell County and 78 from Tallapoosa County.
TestingEAMC reminds the community that despite there being more COVID-19 testing taking place now, not all testing is beneficial in determining if the virus is active in a person’s body.
“Antibody testing is good to determine if you have COVID-19 antibodies present in your system for the purpose of donating plasma, for example, but antibody tests should not be used to diagnose a current COVID-19 infection,” EAMC said via a news release. “An antibody test may not show if you have a current COVID-19 infection because it can take one to three weeks after infection for your body to make antibodies.”
A viral test is needed if a person wants to know if they are currently infected.
“Viral tests identify the virus in samples from your respiratory system, such as a swab from the inside of your nose,” EAMC said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.