Local hospitalizations decrease after reaching peak days before

East Alabama Medical Center saw a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations after hitting a record mark Wednesday.

There were 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Friday night, a decrease of eight from Wednesday’s record of 62 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to hospital data.

“We’re encouraged by this development and will watch to see if it continues in the days ahead,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.

Additionally, nine patients were on ventilators Friday.

The hospital also is seeing a decrease in the number of calls to its COVID-19 hotline, and officials are hopeful the testing volume will decrease in the coming days.

“Testing-wise, we have received fewer calls the past couple of days to our 528-SICK call center,” Atkinson said. “Because we have been scheduling out a day or two, testing has not dropped off yet, but we’re hopeful it will early next week.”

The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon today and the drive-thru testing site will be open as well.

Atkinson added that it’s still too early to know if the mask mandate is helping.