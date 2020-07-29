Local hospitalizations remain steady as statewide mask mandate is extended

“Mondays and Tuesdays are often the busiest for the call center,” a news release from EAMC read. “On Monday and Tuesday this week, EAMC received 1093 calls to the 528-SICK call center. Looking only at the Mondays and Tuesdays from earlier this month, the call center saw totals of 1829 last week, and 1731 and 1487, respectively, from the first two Monday / Tuesday combos.”

Harris believes that Alabama is still seeing the fallout of Fourth of July celebrations when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

“We had a big spike in numbers after Memorial Day followed by hospital surges,” he said. “I think we have seen something very similar now around the Fourth of July.”

Harris, however, is a firm believer that the mask mandate is the right thing for Alabama.

“I’m very aware many people don’t like the idea of having to wear a face covering, and certainly I don’t either,” Harris said. “I know people don’t like being told what to do, and I don’t either. But I do believe that it’s the right thing to do.”

Harris added that although messages about mask wearing were mixed at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, mask wearing is the best tool to help stop the spread of the virus.